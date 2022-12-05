ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, PA

Man accused of trying to kidnap 6-year-old boy

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

CHERRY TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man they say forced himself into a home and tried to kidnap a 6-year-old boy.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to a man forcing himself into a home in the 400 block of Dieffenbach Road in Sullivan County.

Fire destroys Red Creek Wildlife Center, animals killed

The man, later identified as Jeffrey Wettlaufer, 50, of Dushore, allegedly fled the scene before police arrived. However, police said they were able to arrest him near the incident.

Troopers say they learned that Wettlaufer was trying to get into the home to take a 6-year-old boy.

Wettlaufer has been charged with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, burglary, trespassing, terroristic threats, and public drunkenness.

He was taken to Columbia County Prison on a $50,000 bail.

