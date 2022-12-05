Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 man dead following a house fire in Canton, SD
There are holes where there were once windows, part of the roof has burned away and the siding is charred.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
2 people killed in train crash in Lincoln County, SD
Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets. According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.
amazingmadison.com
No one injured in school bus-pickup crash
No one was injured when a pickup ran into the back of a school bus near Lake Herman on Tuesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident near 234th Street and 452nd Avenue at around 7:45 Tuesday morning. Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said a school bus, driven by 81-year-old David Sieps of Madison, was stopped facing eastbound in the driving lane on 234th Street, just west of 452nd Avenue, picking up children. A 2008 Ford pickup, driven by Michael McVey, was also traveling eastbound on 234th Street behind the bus and failed to yield to the flashing red lights, crashing into the rear end of the bus.
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety released some details of their investigation into the fatal car vs. train accident that occurred Wednesday evening south of Harrisburg. The DPS report says the 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driver did not yield at a railroad crossing and...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire near Rowena
ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire north of Rowena Sunday night. Officials say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, along with Brandon, Valley Springs, and Split Rock Fire Departments, were called to an area of Creekview Circle just before 7 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls campaign aims to curb unsafe driving habits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday morning’s crash at a restaurant along Minnesota Ave. not only resulted in the driver of the vehicle being charged with reckless driving, it almost caused another accident along the road. “The vehicle tried to flee the area, and then drove across...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old charged with filing false police report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue. A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m. He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested after shots fired in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Isaiah...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cast and crew preparing for Christmas at the Cathedral
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual holiday tradition Christmas at the Cathedral is returning for its 26th year next weekend. The production celebrated the birth of Jesus, through different perspectives. This year, the story is being told through the eyes of Joseph. Multiple performances are already sold...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a Snow Alert Thursday evening and the Sioux Falls School District announced a 2-hour late start for Friday. An email from the school district to parents reads:. School will start 2 hours late tomorrow, Friday, December 9th,...
Comments / 0