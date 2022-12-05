Read full article on original website
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car hit a truck, a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive.
whopam.com
Medical issue leads to injury accident
A medical issue is thought to have caused an accident Thursday night on Sheridan Circle. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 62-year old Chris Von-Lanken of Hopkinsville was westbound on Sheridan about 7:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical episode and struck a parked car. His vehicle then struck a...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Clarksville. According to Clarksville police, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way and occurred on the eastbound side in front of Mathews Nissan.
whopam.com
Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
53-Year-Old Donald Hester Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Baker Road, an area between Cedar Hill and Adams Hill, and was reported at around 6:30 p.m.
whopam.com
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
WBKO
Man wanted for shooting at Warren-Logan County line captured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has captured Thomas Price for a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured. In a Facebook post by WCSO, investigations over the last nine days led deputies to a residence, where Price was exiting the front porch.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
wkdzradio.com
Two Crofton Women Injured In Monday Night Crash
Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Hwy 41 Rollover Injury Crash Lands Inches From Home
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person was transported to an area hospital following a rollover crash that sent the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, through a fence, and over a parked vehicle, the vehicle landing just feet from the front door of an adjacent home on Hwy 41 S. MAP.
Clarksville man convicted of shooting, killing estranged wife at Fort Campbell military base
The federal jury found 33-year-old Victor E. Silvers guilty of multiple charges related to the 2018 murder of Brittney Niecol Silvers, a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell.
WSMV
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
WBBJ
Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
WSMV
Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville woman that was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Stephanie Bumgarner was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle.
