Frozen raspberries recalled for Hepatitis contamination

By Ben Mitchell
 4 days ago

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm frozen raspberries. The announcement has prompted Exportadora Compramar to recall 1260 cases of frozen raspberries, which are exclusively sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

All inventory at the Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations has been removed and customers have been contacted directly. To date, there have not been any illnesses or adverse reactions reported.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness that lasts a few weeks to a serious illness that lasts several months. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. Vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food. In rare cases, a Hepatitis A infection can lead to liver failure.

