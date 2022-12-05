Read full article on original website
Netherlands vs. Argentina World Cup 2022: Free live stream, TV, how to watch quarterfinals
Lionel Messi and Argentina’s big for a World Cup didn’t start well with a 2-1 upset loss to Saudi Arabia. Since then, Argentina is on a roll. They’ve won their last three matchups, including a 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16. Now, they’ll take on Netherlands in the quarterfinal round.
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Griner back in U.S. in 'good spirits' as Russia's Bout lands in Moscow
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the United States on Friday after 10 months in Russian detention following a prisoner swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout who flew home hours earlier to embrace his family on the airport tarmac in Moscow.
