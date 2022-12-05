ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Browns’ game moved to new date

 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL has announced a schedule change for the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens game in week 15.

The game has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 17, with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m.

It will be televised on NFL Network as one of three games played that day.

The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. followed by the Browns/Ravens matchup.

The night-cap features the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m.

Earlier this season, the Ravens defeated the Browns 23-20.

