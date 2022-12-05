Upcoming Browns’ game moved to new date
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL has announced a schedule change for the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens game in week 15.
The game has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 17, with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m.New details on 24-hour+, multi-state police chase; suspect facing at least 9 charges
It will be televised on NFL Network as one of three games played that day.
The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. followed by the Browns/Ravens matchup.Mom with child in car charged with OVI
The night-cap features the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m.
Earlier this season, the Ravens defeated the Browns 23-20.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0