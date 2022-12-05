Read full article on original website
Debbie Clark
3d ago
If you do not have proof of all this fraud, flipping votes and such, it did NOT happen. Saying it happened doesn’t make it so….in other words, put up or shut up. No proof, no case.
Reply(124)
139
sweetshadow1
4d ago
so someone sues for macaroni and cheese not being done as the package says goes to court and voter integrity gets tossed as frivolous?
Reply(47)
72
Lucinda Acosta
3d ago
Maga keeps saying over and over again but when they went through the lower courts they never showed ANY proof at all. What do you expect the courts to do. It's just ridiculous.
Reply(12)
16
