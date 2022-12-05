Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Fight at NMSU that was precursor to deadly UNM shooting was over a girl, student says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Oct. 15 fight at a University of New Mexico versus New Mexico State University football game in Las Cruces was over a girl, UNM student Eli'sha Upshaw told police during an interrogation. The fight at Aggie Memorial Stadium was a precursor to a...
Las Cruces attorney comments on how NMSU officials responded to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces attorney shared her perspective on how New Mexico State University officials responded to a deadly shootout and the events that followed at the University of New Mexico. Attorney Amy Orlando with The Justice Legal Team spoke about the team leaving their...
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Title 42 deadline leaves El Paso shelters, officials scrambling to prepare
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso could see a major influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire on December 21. CBS4 spoke with John Martin, Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, he said he agreed with Mario D'Agostino, the Deputy City Manager, on not being able to properly prepare for what's to come with so much uncertainty if the Trump implemented policy will indeed go away or be extended.
El Paso, Las Cruces pediatricians extend office hours due to increase of sick patients
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As RSV and flu cases continue to surge, pediatricians across the borderland are feeling the impact. CBS4 spoke with Dr. Jose Prieto with Pediatric Partners El Paso on the eastside. He said his team has been non-stop, working 12-hour days to accommodate the number of sick kids needing care.
Dental company offering free services in late December
If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
Downtown Las Cruces businesses concern over spike in vandalism and acts of violence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Businesses in downtown Las Cruces reported a recent spike in people shoplifting and people urinating on the outside of their shops. Business owners told KFOX14 they hoped to get solutions by the end of Thursday night. "There have been a couple of times when we...
“Nobody was supposed to die” witness reveals details into shooting involving NMSU basketball player
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police body camera footage, interviews with witnesses and surveillance video revealing more details into the deadly shooting in Albuquerque that left University of New Mexico Student Brandon Travis dead and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake with a gun shot wound. In body camera footage Mike Peake can […]
City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation
SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
Sentry Insurance opening office in El Paso; expected to bring job opportunities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sentry Insurance will be opening a new office in El Paso and is it expected to create more job opportunities, The Borderplex Alliance announced Tuesday. The office is set to open in early 2023 and will provide support for both personal and commercial lines...
The fun way you can rock out in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While we’re some of the lucky ones who get to call the Sun City home, you might not know it was keeping a secret. “People travel from all over the world to come climb in El Paso and very few people know that it's a destination climbing area because of Hueco Tanks,” said Albert Alvarez. “That park itself is the bouldering capital of the world, and it’s the birthplace of modern bouldering.”
Pearl Harbor remembrance held at Old Glory Memorial in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso honor service is recognizing those who fought and died at Pearl Harbor. The remembrance was held Wednesday at Old Glory Memorial in northeast El Paso. Speakers took time to remember the day that will live in infamy as well as read...
New Mexico State suspends 3 players for Santa Clara game
"The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is actively working with the New Mexico State Police to investigate the conduct of the New Mexico State University staff and players. We are still continuing to receive evidence regarding this case and will evaluate the materials as they are submitted," the D.A.'s office said in a statement to KTSM.
NMSU athletic officials called its campus police chief while state police was trying to gather evidence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State athletic officials called NMSU campus police to tell them the whereabouts of Aggie forward Michael Peake's gun, tablet and phone following a deadly self-defense shooting that occurred last month on the UNM campus. However, school administrators didn't call the detectives actually investigating the...
Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
Manhunt underway in connection to investigation at Petro gas station in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Socorro Police Department said an investigation is underway at the Petro gas station in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident is taking place at the intersection of Stockyard Drive and Horizon Boulevard. Officials said they are looking for a suspect involved in the...
Single-vehicle Rollover near I-10 and Mesa
UPDATE: 1 person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas– Fire dispatch confirms a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Mesa. The call came in at around 6:51 a.m. First responders are on the scene. No further information has been released.
After police report implicates coach, NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated with clarifying details. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says they’re bringing in an outside investigator to look into the events surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. The investigation will be separate from the New Mexico State Police’s ongoing criminal […]
Surveillance video shows shootout between UNM student and NMSU basketball player
ALBUQUERQUE — CBS4 obtained surveillance video and the police report about last month's deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque involving an athletes from New Mexico State University (NMSU). The dramatic video showed the November 19 attack on NMSU player, Mike Peake, which lead...
Two women use El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others through Latino nonprofit
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment, CBS4 On Your side introduces you to Dr. Patricia Delgado and Adriana Acosta, two successful, educated women using their El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others. “As a doctor in psychology, I knew I had...
