El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Title 42 deadline leaves El Paso shelters, officials scrambling to prepare

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso could see a major influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire on December 21. CBS4 spoke with John Martin, Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, he said he agreed with Mario D'Agostino, the Deputy City Manager, on not being able to properly prepare for what's to come with so much uncertainty if the Trump implemented policy will indeed go away or be extended.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

The fun way you can rock out in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While we’re some of the lucky ones who get to call the Sun City home, you might not know it was keeping a secret. “People travel from all over the world to come climb in El Paso and very few people know that it's a destination climbing area because of Hueco Tanks,” said Albert Alvarez. “That park itself is the bouldering capital of the world, and it’s the birthplace of modern bouldering.”
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State suspends 3 players for Santa Clara game

"The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is actively working with the New Mexico State Police to investigate the conduct of the New Mexico State University staff and players. We are still continuing to receive evidence regarding this case and will evaluate the materials as they are submitted," the D.A.'s office said in a statement to KTSM.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Manhunt underway in connection to investigation at Petro gas station in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Socorro Police Department said an investigation is underway at the Petro gas station in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident is taking place at the intersection of Stockyard Drive and Horizon Boulevard. Officials said they are looking for a suspect involved in the...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Single-vehicle Rollover near I-10 and Mesa

UPDATE: 1 person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas– Fire dispatch confirms a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Mesa. The call came in at around 6:51 a.m. First responders are on the scene. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

After police report implicates coach, NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated with clarifying details. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says they’re bringing in an outside investigator to look into the events surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. The investigation will be separate from the New Mexico State Police’s ongoing criminal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

