I dont like that,I go out to stores to relax not to worry about scanning my and bagging my own things,I do not work there and it's hard for older people too not fair!
These stores just don't want to pay for employees, so we become an employee by using self checkout. I wait for a cashier!
I don’t mind self check out. But the stores have to find a way to reward the customers for using self check out. Instead of rewarding us they are raising price on every product we by. That’s like a slap on the face. I’m hungry, go buy groceries with your own money, then cook me a meal, serve me, then wait until I’m done so you can wash the dishes. They have all the control, because they know we need the product.
Related
Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers
Customers Are Stealing From Walmart
TikToker Says Walmart, Target, and Other Retail Stores Are Letting You Steal On Purpose
Gas Station Worker Forced to Throwaway Leftover Donuts, Says He'll Get Fired if He Takes One Bite
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Man Who Found $4 Million Check In Haribo Bag Gets Disappointing Reward
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
Chick-fil-A finally gave employees what it gives customers (no, not chicken)
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
A woman dropped off an Apple 1 computer at a recycling firm not realizing it could be worth up to $905,000
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Woman on Welfare Shamed for 'Buying Loaf of Bread' Over Giving Sister-in-Law Birthday Card
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 30