abcnews4.com
How NC electrical grid attack impacts Lowcountry & what solutions officials are providing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The lights are still off for some people in a North Carolina County after an attack on a power grid, and many are wondering how this could affect the safety of grids here in the Lowcountry. ABC News 4 talked with local energy companies and...
abcnews4.com
23rd annual candlelight vigil to honor lives of Charleston County homicide victims
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's one of the most challenging times of the year for those who lost their loved ones to homicide. However, Charleston County families and friends are coming together to remember and honor their loved ones Friday night at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. The 23rd Annual...
abcnews4.com
More trees expected to be removed on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On July 7, the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals deferred the request to remove grand trees on Fenwick Hall Allee. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the developers returned in front of the board with changes made per their last application. “Please save our...
abcnews4.com
Paperwork issue, or illegal? Confusion continues over BCSD Superintendent certifications
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — We’re continuing our investigation into how Dr. Anthony Dixon can lead the Berkeley County School District as superintendent when he doesn't have a necessary certification. It's simply not on file with the state. But is this just a paperwork issue, or as one...
abcnews4.com
Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson speaks publicly, first time since his termination
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A celebration for former Berkeley County School's Superintendent, Deon Jackson. Jackson was relieved of his duties in November, just 16 months after he began his journey as the district's leader. But Thursday night, educators, students, elected officials, and the general public showed up to...
abcnews4.com
Is Dr. Anthony Dixon certified to be superintendent of Berkeley County School District?
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There are questions about whether or not Dr. Anthony Dixon, the new superintendent of Berkeley County School District, is certified by the state to do that job. According to the State Department of Education website, Dixon has two certifications for leadership professionals. One for...
abcnews4.com
BCSD board member David Barrow said Mac McQuillin's statement on Jackson is "appalling"
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — "I would be delighted if the governor would assign an inspector general," said David Barrow, BCSD school board of trustees. BCSD board member David Barrow told us he wants the governor to look into the hiring and firing the superintendent in the district. Barrow...
abcnews4.com
The Weekend Rundown: Events happening across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, Kris Kaylin of Z-93 Jamz sat down with ABC News 4 to share a variety of events happening this weekend. Presented by: Omicron Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. When: Saturday December 10th. Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Price:...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Dorchester County deputy hopes to break stereotypes on patrol
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Some people get into law enforcement because of family, others because it’s a childhood dream. But this deputy joined to prove to the community that stereotypes about women and law enforcement officers aren't accurate. Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you...
abcnews4.com
Light the World Giving Machine coming to downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A vending machine filled with charitable opportunities is coming to downtown Charleston this holiday season. The Light the World Giving Machine gives people the opportunity to provide for people in their local community or people halfway across the world, whether it be buying a goat for a family in Africa, an acre of sweet potatoes for a family in Asia, or a seven-day bus pass for a neighbor in search of a new job opportunity.
abcnews4.com
Survivor of Smoaks house explosion's recovery going 'incredibly well,' family says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — "Dad, you're still here, and we are going to make it through this." That's the only way to describe Israel Jenkins's survival. The 76-year-old man walked away with injuries after his home in Colleton County exploded Monday night. His recovery continues, but his children...
abcnews4.com
Information needed in deadly Kingstree-area shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting in November that left one person dead in the Kingstree area of the county. On Nov. 13, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
abcnews4.com
3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
abcnews4.com
Food distribution for Charleston-area veterans next Tuesday: Soldiers' Angels & EP Group
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldier's Angels have partnered with Charleston's EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, to host a food distribution for veterans on Tuesday, Dec. 13. "Our veterans business advocates for disabled veterans across the U.S. and we are proud of the opportunity...
abcnews4.com
City of Georgetown to hold special election on Dec. 27
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday Dec.27 , the City of Georgetown will hold a special election. It is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting will...
abcnews4.com
Man with special needs says he was treated unfairly at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Justin Gigliotti took to Twitter after an unpleasant trip at the Charleston International Airport. He has had TSA PreCheck for years, traveling in and out of different airports. His mother says he does well advocating for himself and his medical needs and has never...
abcnews4.com
Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
abcnews4.com
Inmate found dead at Williamsburg County Detention Center
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate found dead at the Williamsburg County Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:10 a.m., detention deputies contacted EMS after finding an inmate...
abcnews4.com
'We must work together': Student charged after bringing gun to Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile is facing charges after bringing an unloaded gun to Summerville High School on Thursday, officials say. Two school resource officers and a district security staff member were notified that a student was armed on campus, responded, and located the juvenile, according to a Summerville Police Department spokesperson.
abcnews4.com
All lanes closed on Ashley Phosphate Road for 3-car crash; Police, EMS on scene
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road involving three vehicles. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., North Charleston Fire Department tweeted that all lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed. Police and EMS are...
