ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

More trees expected to be removed on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On July 7, the City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals deferred the request to remove grand trees on Fenwick Hall Allee. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the developers returned in front of the board with changes made per their last application. “Please save our...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

The Weekend Rundown: Events happening across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, Kris Kaylin of Z-93 Jamz sat down with ABC News 4 to share a variety of events happening this weekend. Presented by: Omicron Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. When: Saturday December 10th. Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Price:...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Light the World Giving Machine coming to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A vending machine filled with charitable opportunities is coming to downtown Charleston this holiday season. The Light the World Giving Machine gives people the opportunity to provide for people in their local community or people halfway across the world, whether it be buying a goat for a family in Africa, an acre of sweet potatoes for a family in Asia, or a seven-day bus pass for a neighbor in search of a new job opportunity.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Information needed in deadly Kingstree-area shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting in November that left one person dead in the Kingstree area of the county. On Nov. 13, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

City of Georgetown to hold special election on Dec. 27

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday Dec.27 , the City of Georgetown will hold a special election. It is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting will...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Inmate found dead at Williamsburg County Detention Center

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate found dead at the Williamsburg County Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:10 a.m., detention deputies contacted EMS after finding an inmate...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy