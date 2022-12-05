SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football rankings: Two ranked teams finish season in title games this week

One week remains in the 2022 season as the 3A and 4A state title games are scheduled for Saturday after four champions were crowned (five including 8-Man) at War Memorial Stadium last week.

Here are the SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football rankings for Week 15.

1. Bryant (12-0)

Coach Buck James ironically won his 212th career game in his career while leading the Hornets to their fifth-consecutive 7A state title and 53rd victory in a row over in-state competition defeating Bentonville 36-7. It was a slow start after the Tigers got a scoop and score deep in Bryant territory, but backup signal caller Gideon Motes quickly came off the bench and led the Hornets to 36 unanswered points, while the BHS defense held the Tigers to just 216 total yards of offense. Motes finished as the game’s Most Valuable Player with 250 total yards of offense and 4 touchdowns. Traylon Russ led defensively with 10 total tackles and Malachi Graham had a 77-yard interception return for a touchdown.

2. Cabot (9-3)

The Panthers fell to Bentonville 15-13 in the 7A semifinals.

3. Conway (10-3)

The Wampus Cats fell to Bryant 42-21 in the 7A semifinals.

4. Bentonville (11-2)

Feeling confident on a 10-game win streak and playing in their first state championship since 2017, the Tigers got out to a 7-0 lead quickly on a scoop and score by Logan Robertson. However, that would be about the only positive thing to occur for Bentonville as it was completely overmatched by Bryant from that point and the Hornet defense allowed them very little.

5. Pulaski Academy (12-1)

The Pulaski Academy dynasty continues in its first season competing in Class 6A after winning a close 42-35 contest over Greenwood to earn their fourth-straight state championship, and eighth in the past nine years. MVP Kenny Jordan took over the game compiling 270 yards of offense, including 35 carries for 192 yards and 3 scores on the ground. Quarterback Kel Busby compiled over 300 yards of offense and scored three times on the ground, while Jaylin McKinney hauled in 12 passes for 118 yards.

6. Parkview (12-2)

It has been a long time - 1978, to be exact - since the Patriots have brought home a state title, but they broke the streak in a 31-21 defeat of Shiloh Christian while also earning Brad Bolding his first championship as a head coach. They trailed early after giving up a touchdown on the Saints’ opening drive, but a 69-yard score from Eric McGehee to Omarion Robinson following a previous field goal gave them the lead and they never relinquished it. McGehee was the game’s Most Valuable Player completing 7-of-12 passes for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Chris Franklin was one of the top stars defensively with eight total tackles (two for loss) and 34-yard interception return for a score.

7. Catholic (11-1)

The Rockets fell to Pulaski Academy 54-42 in the 6A semifinals.

8. Greenwood (10-3)

Playing in their third-consecutive state title game, the Bulldogs came into War Memorial Stadium on a mission after falling in last year’s championship game. They got out to a 21-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, but a surge by Pulaski Academy led to 13 unanswered points by the Bruins. Though they did tie the game at 28 with just over eight minutes in the fourth quarter, Greenwood did not lead again from that point on, falling 42-35. Quarterback Hunter Houston passed for 369 yards and 3 touchdowns in his final game, while LJ Robins hauled in 8 passes for 127 yards and 2 scores.

9. Shiloh Christian (12-2)

The Shiloh Christian offense that has been the most dominant in Class 5A for most of the season was held to 21 points by a stifling Parkview defense as the Saints fell on Saturday afternoon after making their fourth-straight December trip to War Memorial Stadium. Junior Bo Williams scored the game’s first touchdown and finished with 108 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns and also snagged an interception on defense.

10. Joe T. Robinson (11-2)

The Senators fell to Parkview 27-12 in the 5A semifinals.

11. Bentonville West (8-4)

The Wolverines fell to Cabot 41-21 in the 7A quarterfinals.

12. Benton (9-3)

The Panthers fell to Greenwood 31-24 in the 6A semifinals.

13. Rogers (9-3)

The Mounties fell to Bryant 42-7 in the 7A quarterfinals.

14. Little Rock Christian (9-3)

The Warriors fell to Catholic 26-23 in the 6A quarterfinals.

15. Fayetteville (7-4)

The Purple Dogs fell to Conway 37-0 in the 7A quarterfinals.

16. Harding Academy (12-0)

It has been quite a run for the Wildcats as they clinched their fourth-straight trip to the state championship game, first as a member of Class 4A, after winning three 3A championships in a row. They had to overcome a 14-point halftime deficit for the second-consecutive week, before storming back and winning on a 31-yard field goal by Kyle Ferrie to survive Arkadelphia 31-28. Junior Heath Griffin was a major factor in the second half comeback, scoring three touchdowns, while Sophomore Endashaw McGalliard had 123 yards receiving for the game. The Wildcats will play No. 21 Malvern in the 4A state title game at noon on Saturday.

17. Arkadelphia (11-1)

All signs were pointing to the Badgers earning their first state title berth since 2018 up 21-7 at halftime against Harding Academy on the road, but the Wildcats were able to make a comeback and kick the game-winning field goal. Arkadelphia ends the 2022 season having won eleven in a row before the loss to Harding Academy

18. Camden Fairview (10-3)

The Cardinals fell 48-19 to Shiloh Christian in the 5A semifinals.

19. Mills (10-2)

The Comets fell to Shiloh Christian 69-32 in the 5A quarterfinals.

20. Lake Hamilton (9-3)

The Wolves fell to Benton 31-0 in the 6A quarterfinals.

21. Malvern (11-2)

They may be known as the Leopards, but you can call them the Cardiac Cats after they have made big comebacks in two weeks when their season was on the line. After scoring 27 unanswered points to take down Warren in overtime during the quarterfinals, Malvern was down 19-0 to Nashville on Friday and managed to get the offense rolling to win 56-37. Quarterback Cedric Simmons took over the game with over 300 yards passing and 150 rushing while scoring six total touchdowns. They will play in their first state championship game since 2011 against No. 16 Harding Academy at noon on Saturday.

22. Valley View (9-3)

The Blazers fell to Camden Fairview 26-21 in the 5A quarterfinals.

23. Warren (11-2)

The Lumberjacks fell 27-21 to Malvern in the 4A quarterfinals.

24. Wynne (9-3)

The Yellowjackets fell to Parkview 42-0 in the 5A quarterfinals.

25. Nashville (10-4)

They were one of the greatest stories of the 2022 postseason, but the Scrappers’ run has come to an end after succumbing to a high-flying Malvern offense. After not making the postseason in 2021, Nashville earned the three-seed from the 4A-7 and reeled off eight wins on the road this year.