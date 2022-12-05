Read full article on original website
Joe Elliott Slone
Joe Elliott Slone, age 81 Garrett, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 7, 1941 in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Maryland & Emilee Tuttle Slone. Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6pm at the funeral home and will...
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall, age 80 of Martin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. She was born December 13, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Sydney & Blanch Opal Marshall. Visitation will begin Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6pm and...
Crystal Renee Bryant
Crystal Renee Bryant, age 52 of Wheelwright, Kentucky, passed away December 5, 2022 at McDowell ARH, McDowell, Kentucky. She was born May 8, 1970 in McDowell, Kentucky to James Walter Morris of Tennessee and the late Brenda Kay Howell. Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6pm at the...
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
Weekly arrests report: 12/7/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Tiffany Huff, 35, of Ashland, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges...
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened December 6 in Floyd County. Troopers say the accident involving two pickups happened just before 7 Tuesday night on Kentucky Route 114 near Prestonsburg. According to KSP, a driver in a Dodge pickup crossed...
2 arrested in drug investigations
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested in separate drug investigation in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Thursday in a release. The sheriff said Andy “AJ” Maynard, who’s from Prichard, was arrested by West Virginia State Police in Cabell County. Maynard was wanted on warrants stemming from a drug investigation in the Prichard area of Wayne County.
Pike County First Responders Donate Over $10,000 to Pike County Schools
The Pike County First Responders group Yesterday gave all 21 Schools of Pike County a $500 gift card, which totals to more than $10,000. The group, made up of Pikeville Fire, Pikeville Police and Pikeville 911 dispatch, donated the gift cards towards each school’s family resource counselor to acquire items students might need through the school year.
Indictments: 10/7/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on October 7, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
Lawrence man charged in stabbing
LOUISA — A Lawrence County man was arrested early Monday morning after police said he stabbed another man. Philip Hart, 25, of Louisa, is charged with first-degree assault; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; and first-degree strangulation. According to the arrest report, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Osborne received...
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene. Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road. McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s...
Greenup to have Christmas on the Square
GREENUP, Ky. – All the charm of a small-town Christmas will come to life on Saturday, when Christmas on the Square takes over the town. The event, from noon to 4 p.m., will lead up to the grand Christmas parade and Santa’s arrival at 5:30 p.m. All activities, which are free, are in the downtown area.
New Police and 911 Facility Opens in Morehead
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials to cut the ribbon on a new police and 911 facility in Morehead. Gov. Beshear also announced $87,550 for the resurfacing of a portion of Williams Branch Road, which was completed in October, and awarded $100,326 to Morehead-Rowan County Tourism to bolster the county’s tourism industry.
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
Man sues West Virginia hospital after they incorrectly told him they removed his appendix
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Fayette County man is suing Charleston Area Medical Center, claiming doctors there told him they removed his ruptured appendix when they did not, according to the West Virginia Record. The man, Dallas Settle, filed suit December 2 in Kanawha Circuit Court. His attorneys call...
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up "negative" after no signs of a person or remains were found.
Steve-O makes visit to South Charleston Lowe’s
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was no typical Tuesday night at the South Charleston Lowe’s, as a comedy superstar made an appearance at the store. Lowe’s of South Charleston took to social media Tuesday night to share the news, along with some photos taken with team members which saw the television star enthusiastically giving the “thumbs up” hand sign.
Charles Russell Elementary School Always Putting Students First
On December 13, 2022, Charles Russell Elementary School will be hosting a Christmas carnival that will be FREE for all students and their families. The Christmas carnival will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. Kerry Bocook, principal of Charles Russell Elementary School shared with the Beacon, “Our staff is hard at work transforming our school into a festive Christmas atmosphere. We have district employees and staff family members volunteering to make our carnival a success. We will also have several students from Ashland Paul Blazer High school to run the games and activities.”
Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
