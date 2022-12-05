ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Despite reforms, state's efforts to help developmentally disabled riddled with complexity

X-ray room at the vacated Sonoma Developmental Center photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Problems in California's system of care for the developmentally disabled are well known, and persist.   That's was the main take-away from a two hour meeting Thursday of California's Little Hoover Commission. An independent oversight agency, the commission can propose far reaching reform.    Aaron Carruthers, executive director of the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities and the committee's witness, said the state's system, intended to help, too often fails to serve those in need.    "It's opaque, it's complex. The regional centers are also complex. They are also impacted and complicated by their role as the...
Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures

(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases the length of restraining orders and sets up age restrictions for applying for a Firearm Owner's Identification card. The measure would...
