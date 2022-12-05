MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
05-10-11-15-33
(five, ten, eleven, fifteen, thirty-three)
Lucky For Life
15-19-20-38-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(fifteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Poker Lotto
2C-9C-9D-10H-5S
(2C, 9C, 9D, 10H, 5S)
Midday Daily 3
6-0-2
(six, zero, two)
Midday Daily 4
3-1-2-0
(three, one, two, zero)
Daily 3
5-5-8
(five, five, eight)
Daily 4
8-5-0-8
(eight, five, zero, eight)
Fantasy 5
10-16-24-36-38
(ten, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
02-03-11-16-19-23-24-27-28-30-31-33-37-40-45-49-56-58-67-70-71-76
(two, three, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
Powerball
35-45-47-54-55, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirty-five, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
Comments / 0