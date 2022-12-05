Read full article on original website
City of Brownwood recognizes employees for service
The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Thursday:. The City of Brownwood recently recognized several employees for their years of service along with a new I SERVE award for select employees who have gone above and beyond in their service to the community. A banquet was held for employees and their families to celebrate those team members who have reached milestones in their years of service with the organization. Twelve employees were recognized for reaching five years of service, two employees celebrated ten years of service, eight employees have served for fifteen years, three employees were celebrated for twenty years of service, two employees have served for twenty-five years, and two employees were congratulated for thirty-five years of service with the City of Brownwood.
Ira James Banks
Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
Dennis Wayne Simpson
Dennis Wayne Simpson was born on October 3, 1941, in Shamrock, Texas, to Claude McVoy and Jewell May Hawkins Simpson. He graduated from Sam Norwood High School and faithfully attended class reunions for decades. At West Texas State university, he met Betty Sue Williams. She won his heart with homemade gravy and they spent the next 59 years building a life together. Dennis entered the Army in 1966 and, after officer candidate school, they were off to Bad Nauheim, Germany, where their son Shannon was born. After his military service ended, Dennis and Sue spent a few years in Amarillo where their daughter Crystal was born. In 1971, the family moved to Brownwood, where God has blessed them with an incredible community for 50 years. Dennis started his sales career as a Conoco Oil distributor. After 5 years running the local distributorship, he became the first outside sales rep for Firestone Tires, and set up the territory here. After a short time there, he bought into a small business that would mark the rest of his career, Brownwood Business Forms. The whole family would take part in this business over the years and Dennis thrived as he built long term relationships with customers all over central Texas. One thing he was very proud of was his involvement in Masonry. He became a Master Mason in Tascosa Lodge No. 1375 in 1970. He served many positions over the years, including Master of Brownwood Lodge No. 279, District Deputy Grand Master and received multiple awards. He received his 50 year service award in 2020. Dennis changed jobs a few times in Brownwood, and the family changed houses, but one constant has been Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Dennis helped shape this church family and it has shaped him. He enjoyed serving in many areas over the years, from driving the bus to teaching Sunday school. He was ordained as a Deacon in 1980, and served in many areas of that ministry. He enjoyed every moment of counting the offering, hospital visitation, making coffee in the Connection Cafe, and greeting. The friends he made at Coggin became family and when he wasn’t with them at church, he was somewhere with one of them hunting, fishing or playing dominoes. The bonds he formed here in the body of Christ will never be broken. He will miss a few business meetings and a few games of 42, but he is waiting for the reunion when we all see Jesus together. Dennis went to be with Jesus on December 5, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue; 2 children, Shannon Simpson and his wife Jennifer, and Crystal Rogers and her husband David; 3 grandchildren, Kristian Baker and her husband Connor, Slate Simpson and Wilson Rogers; and 2 great-grandchildren Lincoln and Conley Baker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coggin Avenue Baptist Church and Good Samaritan.
Joyce Marie Schumann
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joyce Marie Schumann—loving and devoted mother, Grannie, GG and friend to all whose lives she touched—on December 5, 2022 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. She left us surrounded by family. Joyce was born Joyce Marie Gesch in Miles, Texas on...
Dr. Robert Fourment
The Greatest Generation lost another member with the passing of Dr. Arthur Fourment. Born to Belle and Arthur Fourment, Sr. in Canfield, Ohio, the family moved to Wayne, Michigan, where Art received his education, ultimately enrolling in Henry Ford Engineering College, where he planned to study engineering. The Second World War interrupted those plans and he, like most of the young people at that time, joined the service. He chose to enter the Air Force in 1942 and become a pilot. His four years began with flight school in Mission, Texas where he met his wife-to-be, Geraldine (Jerry) Gebhardt. His time in the service allowed him to fly several different airplanes and finally the converted B24, in which he flew some seventy-five missions from India to China over the Himalayas, delivering fuel to the bombers raiding Japan, receiving the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
Dance Moms’ Abby Lee coming to Brownwood Dec. 14
Abby Lee from DANCE MOMS is coming to Brownwood, Texas on her HOLIDAY TOUR!!! She’s stopping at FEAT STUDIOS for an Ask Abby Q&A! Don’t Miss this Amazing Opportunity!. Have you ever wondered what she’s like in person? Want to know what it was like to film a reality TV Show? What’s real and what’s not? Well, this is your opportunity.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Doc Brownwood
Sometimes when you’re in the middle of a thing you don’t recognize how special it is. We’d come out of the cold spell and the weather was back to being nice, perfect for me. 50s to 70s, maybe a little colder at night, and the leaves were beautiful in their fall colors, some holding fast against the inevitable and some letting go and drifting downward and swirling in little wispy circles when the December breezes would disturb them.
Hendrick Health working to come to agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
Senior Citizens Center organizing personal hygiene pantry to aid those in need
Already delivering meals to homebound residents in need, the Brownwood Senior Citizens Center is now organizing a personal hygiene pantry to aid seniors who may not be able to afford such items. “We sent a mass questionnaire out to the homebound delivery people and asked them what necessities they might...
Christmas Movie Marathon at Brownwood High School Dec. 10
The Brownwood High School Theatre Department is hosting a Christmas Movie Marathon in the Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Attendance is free and concessions will be available. Movies that will be shown are The Polar Express at 10 a.m., How...
Lions open Brady tournament with pair of wins
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions pushed their win streak to four games with two wins to kick off Brady tournament action Thursday morning. In the first of five weekend outings, the Lions started with a 71-50 victory over Llano. Brownwood trailed 14-10 after one quarter but grabbed a 32-26...
Two Killed in Coleman County Crash
A man from Sweetwater and a man from Rising Star were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Coleman County early Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The wreck was at 4:14 am 1.1 miles east of Talpa on U.S. Highway 67. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck and trailer, driven by Alexander Leroy Hill, 31 of Copperas Cove, Texas, was traveling toward the East on Highway 67. He was uninjured.
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX....
Former Early educator arrested on six warrants
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...
Two dead in head-on collision in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two men died after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on US Hwy 67, 1.1 miles east of Talpa in Coleman County. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a preliminary crash report that states a pickup truck driven by Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, was traveling west on US Hwy 67 on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a semitruck that was traveling east.
TxDOT to reconstruct Brown County bridge, road temporarily closed
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will tear down and rebuild the bridge at Mud Creek in Brown County. During this time, County Road 146 will be temporarily closed. The construction is expected to take around five months to be completed and will begin around Monday, December 12. Traffic will […]
Disturbing Suspected Child Molester Arrest Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 20 individuals were booked into the Tom Green County Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including one for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age out of Concho County. Benjamin Celedon Lira, 35, was arrested by the...
Two killed in Coleman County two-vehicle collision
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday morning that two people perished in a two-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 67 one mile east of Talpa. Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, and Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, were pronounced dead...
Two Drug Arrests Made Monday Morning in Coleman
On Monday morning, December 5, 2022, the Coleman Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence located at 202 5th Avenue, in Coleman, Texas. The Coleman Police Department was assisted by Coleman Animal Control, Santa Anna Police Department, and Special Agents with the Abilene Texas Department of Public Safety.
Assault arrests made after investigation into summer shooting concludes
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Brown County Communications received a 911 call from a man claiming to have been shot. The male victim stated that he was running from Main Blvd. toward Belle Plain and needed help. First responders were dispatched and proceeded to the area.
