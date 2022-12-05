ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbiw.com

Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation

SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

BPD officers arrest man covered in bloody clothing

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel on Tuesday at 12:53 a.m. after a report of a suspicious male with blood covering his clothing. The caller reported the male was in the parking lot, scaring customers and employees.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

CLARK CO. – On Wednesday, a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following a traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for vehicle equipment and possible registration violation. The vehicle had a light out, and the plates on the car returned to a different vehicle.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after causing a disturbance

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Tulip Street after a report of an unwanted male. When police arrived on Sunday at 1:13 p.m. the caller told police 28-year-old Damien Pinnick was “drunk” and he was making threats and being aggressive.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after pushing a woman

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 9, 2022

6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after investigators find, meth, heroin, and marijuana while executing a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on December 1, 2022, after police executed a search warrant at his apartment on September 29, 2022. Police arrested 45-year-old Richard Caswell, of Bedford, on charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Homicide investigation out of Sullivan reaches 10th year

This week marks the 10-year anniversary of a major homicide case out of Sullivan County. On December 8th, 2012, authorities found Lowell Badger, a retired farmer, died in his home in rural Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a gray safe and TV were taken from Badger’s home....
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
MONTICELLO, IN
wbiw.com

Man sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to possession of meth

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Bedford man to four years in the Department of Corrections on a charge of possession of meth. 38-year-old Andrew Rankin was arrested on April 12, 2021, after a joint investigation involving the Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section (A.C.E.S.), Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (D.E.S.), and the Bedford Police Department.
BEDFORD, IN

