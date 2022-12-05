Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation
SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
Wave 3
Police: 2 arrested after drugs, counterfeit money found during traffic stop
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested on early Wednesday morning after drugs, paraphernalia and counterfeit money were found during a traffic stop in Clarksville. Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled over a car heading west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 just after midnight for multiple violations. Police...
wbiw.com
BPD officers arrest man covered in bloody clothing
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel on Tuesday at 12:53 a.m. after a report of a suspicious male with blood covering his clothing. The caller reported the male was in the parking lot, scaring customers and employees.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
CLARK CO. – On Wednesday, a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following a traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for vehicle equipment and possible registration violation. The vehicle had a light out, and the plates on the car returned to a different vehicle.
wrtv.com
14-year-old arrested after being found with gun at Edgewood Junior High School
ELLETTSVILLE — A Richland-Bean Blossom student was arrested after a gun was found during a search Thursday at Edgewood Junior High School. Police say a student reported to school officials that another student had a gun. The 14-year-old boy was taken to a juvenile detention center. No one was...
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after causing a disturbance
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Tulip Street after a report of an unwanted male. When police arrived on Sunday at 1:13 p.m. the caller told police 28-year-old Damien Pinnick was “drunk” and he was making threats and being aggressive.
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested after attempting to enter a home without permission
BEDFORD – A homeless woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 800 block of 8th Street after a report of a woman attempting to enter a woman’s home. On Thursday, December 3, at 9:45 a.m., officers went to the home and were shown a...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after pushing a woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 400 block of Shawnee Drive on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:23 p.m. A woman told police she was injured by 44-year-old Troy Eads at his apartment on Ted Jones Drive. She said Eads had been drinking and the two got into an argument about Eads borrowing money from the woman’s mother.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 9, 2022
6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after investigators find, meth, heroin, and marijuana while executing a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on December 1, 2022, after police executed a search warrant at his apartment on September 29, 2022. Police arrested 45-year-old Richard Caswell, of Bedford, on charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
vincennespbs.org
Homicide investigation out of Sullivan reaches 10th year
This week marks the 10-year anniversary of a major homicide case out of Sullivan County. On December 8th, 2012, authorities found Lowell Badger, a retired farmer, died in his home in rural Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a gray safe and TV were taken from Badger’s home....
Wave 3
Director of Clarksville nonprofit arrested for alleged marijuana-growing operation
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The CEO of Clarksville nonprofit organization has been accused of running a home-grown marijuana operation. Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
WLKY.com
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
wbiw.com
Man sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to possession of meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Bedford man to four years in the Department of Corrections on a charge of possession of meth. 38-year-old Andrew Rankin was arrested on April 12, 2021, after a joint investigation involving the Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section (A.C.E.S.), Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (D.E.S.), and the Bedford Police Department.
wbiw.com
Bedford man violates probation now facing a more than a year behind bars
BEDFORD – Kyle White, 26, of Bedford, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer to serve a fully executed sentence of one year and an additional 327 days in the Department of Corrections after he violated the terms of his probation. White was given credit...
