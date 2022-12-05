Read full article on original website
David L. Weddle
David L. Weddle, age 79 passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022 at his home in Helmsburg. He was a life-long resident of Brown County. David was born Dec. 16, 1942 in Brown County, to his parents, the late Clarence A. and Goldie E. (Richards) Weddle. He attended Helmsburg High School.
Jay Dale Hoffmeister
Jay Dale Hoffmeister, 62, of Brown County, Ind. passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born Jan. 21, 1960 in Helena, Mont. the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Hoffmeister. Jay worked for many years as a supervisor at Falcon Industries, where he was very well respected...
GUEST COLUMN: ‘You left us dancing’ — Remembering the late Jim Rispoli
I lost a very good friend last week, actually my best friend. Jim Rispoli, owner of the Carmel Corn Cottage in downtown Nashville passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2022 while in hospice care after a battle with cancer. Actually, all of Brown County, Indiana and the entire world lost a...
AIM Media Indiana names new publisher in Columbus
AIM Media Indiana LLC on Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Clark as publisher at The Republic in Columbus, and as vice president and group publisher with responsibility for all AIM media properties in Indiana. Clark succeeds Bud Hunt, who is retiring from the company at the end of this...
‘A love letter to Nashville’: New interactive mural completed, details Brown County life
A small crowd gathered in Coachlight Square last week just behind the Brown County Visitors Center, to witness the reveal of a new public art installation that highlights Brown County life. The work was created by local artist Mark Schmidt, who is also owner of Nashville Spice Co. He described...
Brown County Homes
Town OK’s nearly $126K for new police equipment
The Nashville Town Council has approved the use of $125,900 in cumulative capital development (CCD) funds for the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. Town council voted unanimously on Nov. 19 to use the funds to get the police department “caught up” with necessary equipment, Town Council President Nancy Crocker said.
EAGLE CORNER: Small school environment allows enhanced experience
We tend to oversimplify school as a place to just learn the facts. We break it down into subjects like reading and writing and math and allot specific amounts of time to learn about each one. We then assess teachers as being the purveyor of knowledge and data on those...
SCHOOL NEWS: Equipment being installed at BCHS to monitor vape use; Separations, appointments approved by school board
Brown County High School is planning a new way to prevent student use of vaporizers and dab pens at school. During a presentation to the Brown County School Board on Dec. 1, BCHS Principal Trent Austin said the use of vape and dab pens is a recurring problem with high school students.
County emergency management seeks input on Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan
The county and town have joined forces to prepare an update to the area’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP), which is now open for public input. Comments from the public will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 16. According to a press release from Brown County Emergency Management, the MHMP is...
