Crystal Renee Bryant
Crystal Renee Bryant, age 52 of Wheelwright, Kentucky, passed away December 5, 2022 at McDowell ARH, McDowell, Kentucky. She was born May 8, 1970 in McDowell, Kentucky to James Walter Morris of Tennessee and the late Brenda Kay Howell. Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6pm at the...
Joe Elliott Slone
Joe Elliott Slone, age 81 Garrett, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 7, 1941 in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Maryland & Emilee Tuttle Slone. Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6pm at the funeral home and will...
New Police and 911 Facility Opens in Morehead
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials to cut the ribbon on a new police and 911 facility in Morehead. Gov. Beshear also announced $87,550 for the resurfacing of a portion of Williams Branch Road, which was completed in October, and awarded $100,326 to Morehead-Rowan County Tourism to bolster the county’s tourism industry.
Pike County First Responders Donate Over $10,000 to Pike County Schools
The Pike County First Responders group Yesterday gave all 21 Schools of Pike County a $500 gift card, which totals to more than $10,000. The group, made up of Pikeville Fire, Pikeville Police and Pikeville 911 dispatch, donated the gift cards towards each school’s family resource counselor to acquire items students might need through the school year.
Kentucky River Properties Donates $500,000 Towards Rebuilding and Replacing Homes Lost in Floods
Officials with Kentucky River Properties have announced today that they have donated $500,000 to HOMES, Inc. in Letcher County and the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard. The two non-profit organizations will each receive $250,000. These organizations have been helping in the replacement and rebuilding of homes in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry Counties for flood victims.
Knott County Crash Leaves One Person Dead
A fatal crash happened early yesterday morning in Knott County that left one person dead. 52 year old Ben McCool was pronounced dead at the scene by Knott County Coroner Corey Watson. According to Watson, the crash was on Yellow Creek Road. McCool’s body was sent to Frankfort for an...
Home Destroyed After House Fire in Powell County
The cause of a house fire that happened in Powell County Wednesday night is under investigation by firefighters. According to dispatchers, the fire erupted in a trailer that was on Echo Hollow Road. Everyone inside of the trailer were able to safely escape, before the fire completely destroyed the home.
Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Martin County ended in an arrest. Deputies pulled over a car along RT 292 on Saturday night. The driver wound up going to jail for a warrant and several traffic violations. After exiting the vehicle, officers noticed a pill-bottle in the man’s waistband. The passenger, 46-year-old...
