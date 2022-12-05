Read full article on original website
Lights, Camera, Shop, And Support Congregation Kol Tikvah
Get ready for a morning filled with shopping, raffles, and fun benefiting the Early Childhood Program at Congregation Kol Tikvah in Parkland. On Thursday, December 8, attendees can shop for delicious treats, vintage designer handbags, fabulous jewelry, and more from a variety of local vendors. Numerous companies based in Parkland and the surrounding area will be present, including The Bead Babe, Funky Tops and More, Line Up 10for2, The Bag Lady, Pixie Lane, Zuckerman’s Jewelry, 4Ever Young, Crak Your Bags, and more.
Parkland Crime Update: Death Threat and Punctured Gas Line
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 21, 2022. Battery. Godfrey Rd. The victim stated that on 11/15/2022, there was a physical altercation at the victim’s work location. The suspect...
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre Presents ‘The Selfish Giant’ At The Parkland Library
The Parkland Library invites residents to see Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre perform Oscar Wilde’s fairytale The Selfish Giant, the story of a giant with a garden of peach trees who learns to share. Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre offers original adaptations of classic children’s stories and tours...
Young Jewish Professionals Holds ‘Chanukah on the Ranch’ Celebration
Young Jewish Professionals of Broward invites others to a celebration of Chanukah. Chanukah on the Ranch takes place at the sprawling Apache Sunsets Horse Rescue located at 5401 Godfrey Road in Parkland on Monday, December 19, from 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Organized by Young Jewish Professionals, a not-for-profit...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Baseball and Florida Pokers Donate to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas varsity baseball team, along with the Florida Pokers, donated hundreds of toys this fall to the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation. Now in its 75th year, the toys are distributed to children whose families cannot afford gifts for the holiday season. The Eagles, who have won...
Parkland Mayor Walker Gives Dec. 2022 Updates
Political campaign season serves to highlight our differences. Maybe that is why we seem so relieved when an election has passed. Regardless of outcome, at least we have a reprieve from seeing, hearing, and even receiving on our phones a flood of messages that focus on how much we disagree about.
Family Bagels of Long Island Holds ‘Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah’ Celebration Fundraiser
Family Bagels of Long Island and Moms Play Mah Jongg invite the community for a Hanukkah celebration, with donations slated for two children’s holiday wishes. The Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah celebration, located at Family Bagels of Long Island, is on Wednesday, December 7, from 6:30-p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission...
Parkland Chamber of Commerce Invites Its Members to Empowering Women Luncheon
The Parkland Chamber of Commerce invites its members for a luncheon featuring guest speakers. On Thursday, December 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Parkland Chamber of Commerce members are invited to attend the Empowering Women Luncheon at the Parkland Golf & Country Club. The luncheon – organized by...
Sawgrass Nature Center Invites Kids to ‘Camp Wild’ for Winter Break
Parents looking for a safe and exciting place for their children over winter break have a great option in Coral Springs. The Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital’s Camp Wild is an interactive environmental day camp where campers from ages 6 -12 explore the outdoors and learn about environmental topics through prepared lessons and interaction with the Nature Center’s permanent animal ambassadors.
Parkland Teen Organizes Holiday Toy Drive For Children Diagnosed With Cancer
A Parkland resident is leading a charge to ensure children battling cancer in his community receive the love and support they need this holiday season. Josh Grynbaum, a 16-year-old 11th-grade student, said what started as a desire to find a rewarding outlet to offset months of monotonous long days of virtual classes has since turned into a charity effort that’s supported thousands of local sick kids.
Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service on Sunday Evenings
Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Parkland Crime Update: Vandalism and Theft From Construction Site
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 14, 2022. Criminal Mischief. NW 83rd Ct. A person was the victim of Criminal Mischief on 11/09/2022. The reporter observed two children on...
Aston Gardens Accepts Toys For Tots Donations Until December 5
A Parkland community invites residents to band together this holiday giving season to spread joy to less fortunate children. In support of the U.S. Marine Corps’ ongoing mission to provide families that can’t afford to buy their children holiday gifts, Ashton Gardens at Parkland Commons is holding a Toys for Tots toy drive until December 5.
Snow on the Forecast: Annual Snowfest is Coming to Parkland
There is lots of snow and winter fun on Parkland’s weather forecast, all thanks to the annual Snowfest. Held on Thursday, December 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Parkland Equestrian Center, the event is for Parkland residents only. The Snowfast includes music and crafts for the whole family, snow slides for the children, and local food trucks.
Register Now for Anthony Rizzo’s 11th Annual Walk-Off for Cancer Dec. 3
Anthony Rizzo’s Walk-Off for cancer in 2019. The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation’s annual walk-off for cancer is back, and fans can join the three-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion in the 5k walk. The in-person walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, and is at...
Parkland Crime Update: Stolen Necklace and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Nov. 7, 2022. A person was the victim of Fraud on Hillsboro Blvd on 11/02/2022. The victim contacted the Broward Sheriff`s Office Parkland District to file a fraud report.
Parkland Commission Discusses Potential Heron Bay Development Traffic Impacts
As Parkland continues to grow, so might traffic. The city commission discussed ways to mitigate future traffic headaches at their November 16 workshop, focusing on future transportation and mobility improvements. The meeting was the second of a six-part workshop series focusing on future growth. It also follows the city’s purchase...
School Choice Application Window Opens for 2023/24
Beginning December 1, Broward County Public Schools will open the School Choice application window where parents can apply online for school reassignments, Nova, and magnet programs. During the window lasting through February 6, 2023, families are encouraged to explore all of the district’s School Choice options for their families for...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ Christian Rodriguez Awarded USA Baseball International Performance of the Year
Marjory Stoneman Douglas’s Christian Rodriguez was awarded USA Baseball International Performance of the Year after his outstanding performance in the 18U World Cup in September. Rodriguez competed for Team USA and won a gold medal. Coming into the semifinals game with the bases loaded and nobody out, Rodriguez struck...
