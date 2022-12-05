ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkland Talk

Lights, Camera, Shop, And Support Congregation Kol Tikvah

Get ready for a morning filled with shopping, raffles, and fun benefiting the Early Childhood Program at Congregation Kol Tikvah in Parkland. On Thursday, December 8, attendees can shop for delicious treats, vintage designer handbags, fabulous jewelry, and more from a variety of local vendors. Numerous companies based in Parkland and the surrounding area will be present, including The Bead Babe, Funky Tops and More, Line Up 10for2, The Bag Lady, Pixie Lane, Zuckerman’s Jewelry, 4Ever Young, Crak Your Bags, and more.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Death Threat and Punctured Gas Line

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 21, 2022. Battery. Godfrey Rd. The victim stated that on 11/15/2022, there was a physical altercation at the victim’s work location. The suspect...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO

What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Mayor Walker Gives Dec. 2022 Updates

Political campaign season serves to highlight our differences. Maybe that is why we seem so relieved when an election has passed. Regardless of outcome, at least we have a reprieve from seeing, hearing, and even receiving on our phones a flood of messages that focus on how much we disagree about.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Sawgrass Nature Center Invites Kids to ‘Camp Wild’ for Winter Break

Parents looking for a safe and exciting place for their children over winter break have a great option in Coral Springs. The Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital’s Camp Wild is an interactive environmental day camp where campers from ages 6 -12 explore the outdoors and learn about environmental topics through prepared lessons and interaction with the Nature Center’s permanent animal ambassadors.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Teen Organizes Holiday Toy Drive For Children Diagnosed With Cancer

A Parkland resident is leading a charge to ensure children battling cancer in his community receive the love and support they need this holiday season. Josh Grynbaum, a 16-year-old 11th-grade student, said what started as a desire to find a rewarding outlet to offset months of monotonous long days of virtual classes has since turned into a charity effort that’s supported thousands of local sick kids.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service on Sunday Evenings

Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Parkland Talk

Aston Gardens Accepts Toys For Tots Donations Until December 5

A Parkland community invites residents to band together this holiday giving season to spread joy to less fortunate children. In support of the U.S. Marine Corps’ ongoing mission to provide families that can’t afford to buy their children holiday gifts, Ashton Gardens at Parkland Commons is holding a Toys for Tots toy drive until December 5.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Snow on the Forecast: Annual Snowfest is Coming to Parkland

There is lots of snow and winter fun on Parkland’s weather forecast, all thanks to the annual Snowfest. Held on Thursday, December 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Parkland Equestrian Center, the event is for Parkland residents only. The Snowfast includes music and crafts for the whole family, snow slides for the children, and local food trucks.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Stolen Necklace and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Nov. 7, 2022. A person was the victim of Fraud on Hillsboro Blvd on 11/02/2022. The victim contacted the Broward Sheriff`s Office Parkland District to file a fraud report.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

School Choice Application Window Opens for 2023/24

Beginning December 1, Broward County Public Schools will open the School Choice application window where parents can apply online for school reassignments, Nova, and magnet programs. During the window lasting through February 6, 2023, families are encouraged to explore all of the district’s School Choice options for their families for...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy