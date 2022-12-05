Read full article on original website
Joe Elliott Slone
Joe Elliott Slone, age 81 Garrett, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 7, 1941 in Knott County, Kentucky to the late Maryland & Emilee Tuttle Slone. Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6pm at the funeral home and will...
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall, age 80 of Martin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. She was born December 13, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Sydney & Blanch Opal Marshall. Visitation will begin Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6pm and...
Crystal Renee Bryant
Crystal Renee Bryant, age 52 of Wheelwright, Kentucky, passed away December 5, 2022 at McDowell ARH, McDowell, Kentucky. She was born May 8, 1970 in McDowell, Kentucky to James Walter Morris of Tennessee and the late Brenda Kay Howell. Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6pm at the...
2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
‘Loretta Lynn Lake’: Petition pushes for Paintsville Lake to memorialize the Coal Miner’s Daughter
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months after the death of country music queen Loretta Lynn, fans and family are asking the state to recognize the sensation’s reach by renaming a state park in her honor. A petition which kicked off two months ago on Change.org, started by fan Carla...
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
Weekly arrests report: 12/7/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Tiffany Huff, 35, of Ashland, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges...
Pike County First Responders Donate Over $10,000 to Pike County Schools
The Pike County First Responders group Yesterday gave all 21 Schools of Pike County a $500 gift card, which totals to more than $10,000. The group, made up of Pikeville Fire, Pikeville Police and Pikeville 911 dispatch, donated the gift cards towards each school’s family resource counselor to acquire items students might need through the school year.
2 arrested in drug investigations
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested in separate drug investigation in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Thursday in a release. The sheriff said Andy “AJ” Maynard, who’s from Prichard, was arrested by West Virginia State Police in Cabell County. Maynard was wanted on warrants stemming from a drug investigation in the Prichard area of Wayne County.
An ‘I Do’ Marshall Moment
Calvin Hunter and Olivia Roberts are engaged in front of family and friends during Marshall’s Homecoming game in October. The black cap and crisply ironed gown. The tassel, swaying with each movement, with a shiny, gold ’22 prominently displayed. The feeling of accomplishment and pride hearing “Olivia Roberts” booming through the sound system as the first step is taken across the stage.
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene. Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road. McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s...
New Police and 911 Facility Opens in Morehead
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials to cut the ribbon on a new police and 911 facility in Morehead. Gov. Beshear also announced $87,550 for the resurfacing of a portion of Williams Branch Road, which was completed in October, and awarded $100,326 to Morehead-Rowan County Tourism to bolster the county’s tourism industry.
Man sues West Virginia hospital after they incorrectly told him they removed his appendix
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Fayette County man is suing Charleston Area Medical Center, claiming doctors there told him they removed his ruptured appendix when they did not, according to the West Virginia Record. The man, Dallas Settle, filed suit December 2 in Kanawha Circuit Court. His attorneys call...
Johnson County Community Foundation established
PAINTSVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky announced its newest affiliate, the Johnson County Community Foundation. The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky brings together people, ideas and resources to build communities and encourage philanthropy, according to its website. “Our approach is to meet communities where they are instead of telling...
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up "negative" after no signs of a person or remains were found.
Indictments: 10/7/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on October 7, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
Lawrence man charged in stabbing
LOUISA — A Lawrence County man was arrested early Monday morning after police said he stabbed another man. Philip Hart, 25, of Louisa, is charged with first-degree assault; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; and first-degree strangulation. According to the arrest report, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Osborne received...
Nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky.
