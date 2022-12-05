Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall, age 80 of Martin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. She was born December 13, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Sydney & Blanch Opal Marshall. Visitation will begin Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6pm and...
q95fm.net
Pike County First Responders Donate Over $10,000 to Pike County Schools
The Pike County First Responders group Yesterday gave all 21 Schools of Pike County a $500 gift card, which totals to more than $10,000. The group, made up of Pikeville Fire, Pikeville Police and Pikeville 911 dispatch, donated the gift cards towards each school’s family resource counselor to acquire items students might need through the school year.
q95fm.net
Kentucky River Properties Donates $500,000 Towards Rebuilding and Replacing Homes Lost in Floods
Officials with Kentucky River Properties have announced today that they have donated $500,000 to HOMES, Inc. in Letcher County and the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard. The two non-profit organizations will each receive $250,000. These organizations have been helping in the replacement and rebuilding of homes in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry Counties for flood victims.
q95fm.net
Home Destroyed After House Fire in Powell County
The cause of a house fire that happened in Powell County Wednesday night is under investigation by firefighters. According to dispatchers, the fire erupted in a trailer that was on Echo Hollow Road. Everyone inside of the trailer were able to safely escape, before the fire completely destroyed the home.
q95fm.net
Knott County Crash Leaves One Person Dead
A fatal crash happened early yesterday morning in Knott County that left one person dead. 52 year old Ben McCool was pronounced dead at the scene by Knott County Coroner Corey Watson. According to Watson, the crash was on Yellow Creek Road. McCool’s body was sent to Frankfort for an...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Law Enforcement Looking for Woman Wanted for Murder
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for murder. 39 year old Danielle Kelly was indicted on November 18 by a Laurel County grand jury. She has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of first-degree assault.
q95fm.net
Man from Bell County Arrested and Charged with Rape and Unlawful Imprisonment
One man from Bell County is now facing charges after police responded to a call Monday night. Bell County Sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to a home located in Newtown Park. When police arrived on the scene, a woman told them that she was raped the night before by a 25 year old man from Pineville named Randall Jones.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Martin County ended in an arrest. Deputies pulled over a car along RT 292 on Saturday night. The driver wound up going to jail for a warrant and several traffic violations. After exiting the vehicle, officers noticed a pill-bottle in the man’s waistband. The passenger, 46-year-old...
