Officials with Kentucky River Properties have announced today that they have donated $500,000 to HOMES, Inc. in Letcher County and the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard. The two non-profit organizations will each receive $250,000. These organizations have been helping in the replacement and rebuilding of homes in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher and Perry Counties for flood victims.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO