FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
q95fm.net
Pike County First Responders Donate Over $10,000 to Pike County Schools
The Pike County First Responders group Yesterday gave all 21 Schools of Pike County a $500 gift card, which totals to more than $10,000. The group, made up of Pikeville Fire, Pikeville Police and Pikeville 911 dispatch, donated the gift cards towards each school’s family resource counselor to acquire items students might need through the school year.
Crystal Renee Bryant
Crystal Renee Bryant, age 52 of Wheelwright, Kentucky, passed away December 5, 2022 at McDowell ARH, McDowell, Kentucky. She was born May 8, 1970 in McDowell, Kentucky to James Walter Morris of Tennessee and the late Brenda Kay Howell. Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6pm at the...
New Police and 911 Facility Opens in Morehead
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials to cut the ribbon on a new police and 911 facility in Morehead. Gov. Beshear also announced $87,550 for the resurfacing of a portion of Williams Branch Road, which was completed in October, and awarded $100,326 to Morehead-Rowan County Tourism to bolster the county’s tourism industry.
Knott County Crash Leaves One Person Dead
A fatal crash happened early yesterday morning in Knott County that left one person dead. 52 year old Ben McCool was pronounced dead at the scene by Knott County Coroner Corey Watson. According to Watson, the crash was on Yellow Creek Road. McCool’s body was sent to Frankfort for an...
Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Martin County ended in an arrest. Deputies pulled over a car along RT 292 on Saturday night. The driver wound up going to jail for a warrant and several traffic violations. After exiting the vehicle, officers noticed a pill-bottle in the man’s waistband. The passenger, 46-year-old...
