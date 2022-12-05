Twitter Explodes at News of Aaron Judge Re-Signing With Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New York awoke to some good news -- Aaron Judge is reportedly sticking with the pinstripes. As for those on the West Coast, who thought they could lure the California native home, consider this payback for Kevin Durant ruining the 4th of July for every Oklahoman.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO