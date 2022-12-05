Read full article on original website
Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
White Sox Land Pitcher Nick Avila From Giants in Rule 5 Draft
White Sox land Giants pitcher in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox selected San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Avila with their Rule 5 Draft pick at this year's winter meetings. Avila, 25, was selected in 2019 by the Giants out of Cal State University....
Ex-Cub Willson Contreras Has ‘Goose Bumps' Over Replacing Yadi Molina
Contreras discusses leaving Cubs for Cards, replacing Yadi originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras discussed his departure from the Cubs to the Cardinals and replacing longtime St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina in a Players’ Tribune piece posted Thursday. Contreras who spent his first 14 professional seasons in...
Phillies pick up LHP Matt Strahm with 2-year deal
Left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm has joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a two-year deal
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
Cardinals, Astros Among 3 Teams With Offers to Willson Contreras
SAN DIEGO — Could Cubs fans worst nightmare come true when it comes to Willson Contreras’ landing spot in free agency?. The answer could come as soon as this week — perhaps within hours of whenever the A’s finally close a deal on a trade of their widely coveted Gold Glove catcher, Sean Murphy.
Why Cubs May Face Tough Path to Hosting All-Star Game in Near Term
Why Cubs may face tough path to hosting ASG in near future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could the Cubs getting recent nods for some of baseball’s marquee events impact their chances to host an MLB All-Star Game in the next few years?. “We do try to spread...
