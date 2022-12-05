ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
