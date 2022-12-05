Read full article on original website
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Related
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
7-Year-Old Westport Boy Donates His Own Money During Holiday Wish Week
Calls came flooding in on Michael and Maddie Thursday morning to help the Harrington Family on day four of Holiday Wish Week, but for me, there was one call that stood out above the rest. It wasn’t the highest monetary donation of the day, but it was certainly the most...
Dog abandoned in Portsmouth thriving one year later
The Potter League for Animals said the black and brown dog nicknamed Turkey was suffering from severe health issues and had to be put down.
Police: Man broke into Warwick tiki bar with dog
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
Woman killed in CT crash remembered as energetic, fun-loving
Samantha Stone's life was cut short when she died in a car crash over the weekend in Stonington.
Turnto10.com
Owner of furniture store lost in fire says business was hitting peak sales
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture in Lincoln lost almost everything in a fire last week. Michael Gordon’s life changed last Thursday night as his business on Lonsdale Avenue burned for hours. “My wife screamed at me at 11:30 at night ‘Wake up,...
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Pushing Forward with New Schools
Middletown is pursuing construction of new school buildings after a Nov. 30 unanimous vote from the School Building Committee approving a combined middle schoolhigh school at the site currently housing Gaudet Middle School. An elementary school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade would come later and be constructed on the former high school property.
Sprinkler malfunction displaces 30 families from shelter; fundraising underway
The Amos House Family Shelter, which occupies a portion of the former Memorial Hospital campus in Pawtucket, sustained heavy water damage, forcing the power to be cut and the families to be moved to hotels.
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
William Cotton of Hopkinton is the third person from Rhode Island to be charged in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.
‘Superman’ building owner turning lights on for holidays as ‘small gesture of gratitude’
Rhode Island's tallest building will light up the Providence skyline once again this holiday season, as its owner prepares to renovate the long-vacant tower.
CT Movie Theater Closes Due To 'Continuous Decline' In Attendance
A Connecticut theater has closed its doors due to declining attendance and expensive operating costs, the owners announced.The owners of Niantic Cinema in New London County, located at 279 Main St. in Niantic, announced the closure on Monday, Dec. 5."Over the years we have noticed a continuous…
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Missing North Kingstown man found dead
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police say a missing man has been found dead. Russell Greene, 86, was last seen at his home on Essex Road just before midnight. He was found unconscious in East Greenwich early Thursday morning. Officials attempted life-saving measures but police say he did not survive. Police do not […]
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy again, closes 5 Massachusetts locations
NORTHBORO, Mass. — Bertucci’s, a Northboro-based restaurant chain that offers casual Italian dining, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday for the second time in recent years. The chain said the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation has resulted in falling sales and rising expenses, leading to an operating...
Turnto10.com
Cranston teacher presented Golden Apple for helping students forget their worries
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It is obvious that the students support our choice for this week's Golden Apple, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union. The recipient is fifth-grade teacher Lena Frattone, from Arlington Elementary School in Cranston. There's a soothing ambience...
wasteadvantagemag.com
End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
35 displaced after Woonsocket complex fire
An investigation is underway into a fire that displaced 35 people in Woonsocket Thursday.
Weymouth Man Killed In Somerville Laundromat Stabbing Was 'Old Soul,' Friends Say
The victim of a fatal stabbing inside a laundromat is being remembered as an "old soul" by friends who say the loss of their friend broke their heart.Joseph Muzzi, 33, died in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital after being stabbed at Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville, …
