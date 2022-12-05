ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
newportthisweek.com

Middletown Pushing Forward with New Schools

Middletown is pursuing construction of new school buildings after a Nov. 30 unanimous vote from the School Building Committee approving a combined middle schoolhigh school at the site currently housing Gaudet Middle School. An elementary school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade would come later and be constructed on the former high school property.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Missing North Kingstown man found dead

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police say a missing man has been found dead. Russell Greene, 86, was last seen at his home on Essex Road just before midnight. He was found unconscious in East Greenwich early Thursday morning. Officials attempted life-saving measures but police say he did not survive. Police do not […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
wasteadvantagemag.com

End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
TIVERTON, RI

