FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
Turnto10.com
Secret Santa surprises customers, employees at South Attleboro farm
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WJAR) — Some employees and customers at Level Acres farm in South Attleboro were surprised by 'Secret Santa' this past weekend. On Sunday, 63-year-old Bonnie Kavanagh and 24-year-old Sara Laliberte had both been working at the farm that prides itself on holiday décor. They sell...
Police: Man broke into Warwick tiki bar with dog
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.
Turnto10.com
Central Falls students meet British students who retrieved their trans-Atlantic boat
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Students of Tiptoe Primary School in England in possession of the boat launched by their counterparts in Central Falls eight months ago met for the first time over Zoom on Thursday. Organizers from the University of Rhode Island fielded questions and made the trans-Atlantic...
Turnto10.com
Hopkinton man is 3rd Rhode Islander charged in Jan. 6 riot
The FBI said Wednesday that it arrested a Rhode Island man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Boston Division said William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
Turnto10.com
Bristol asks public for information after a rash of vandalism
(WJAR) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a rash of vandalism has been reported. The department says the vandalism has happened in the downtown area of Hope Street. On social media, the department shared images of what appeared to be graffiti written...
Turnto10.com
Owner of furniture store lost in fire says business was hitting peak sales
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture in Lincoln lost almost everything in a fire last week. Michael Gordon’s life changed last Thursday night as his business on Lonsdale Avenue burned for hours. “My wife screamed at me at 11:30 at night ‘Wake up,...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 35 people from apartments in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is assisting 35 people, 15 adults and 20 children, after a fire at an apartment building in Woonsocket on Thursday. Firefighters were called to a complex on Rockridge Drive at about 3:15 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the second story...
ABC6.com
More Sunshine for Friday
High pressure is still in charge, meaning a clear sky. Temperatures will drop off to near 30 to start Friday morning and, with a day full of sunshine, should top out near 46, both are averages for this time of year. The weekend is proving to be tricky and the forecast changeable. The setup has high pressure anchored to our north, driving in dry air through Friday and into Saturday. An area of cloudiness and showers will back in from the east Saturday. While most of Southern New England will see mostly cloudy skies, easternmost areas could see a few light showers, and when temperatures drop, we could see flurries. The chance of seeing any showers in the Providence area is extremely low Saturday. Sunday gets more complicated. With a wind direction flip to the northeast, we will bring in some moister maritime air. As another area of low pressure passes us by to the southwest on Sunday, we will be within reach of precipitation. This time, overnight temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, we could see some snow during this time. Accumulating show is expected in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but confidence is much lower here. The wind is making this tricky in southeastern southern New England. Our wind direction is expected out of the northeast, binging in air from the ocean where temperatures are in the lower-50s. This will mean the below freezing temperatures will be short-lived Sunday night- Monday morning here.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island served temporary restraining order over homeless encampment at State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The state of Rhode Island was served a temporary restraining order Thursday night over a homeless encampment outside the State House. The state earlier this week set a deadline of 9 a.m. Friday for people living in tents to vacate the grounds. It's not clear...
Turnto10.com
Cranston teacher presented Golden Apple for helping students forget their worries
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It is obvious that the students support our choice for this week's Golden Apple, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union. The recipient is fifth-grade teacher Lena Frattone, from Arlington Elementary School in Cranston. There's a soothing ambience...
Valley Breeze
Green on Main to be relaxing indoor park, complete with vendors
PAWTUCKET – Businesswoman Leslie Moore is continuing her all-out push to rejuvenate Main Street with perhaps her most creative venture yet. The Green on Main, located in the Artéé Fabrics & Home building at 230 Main St. that Moore added to her downtown portfolio this fall, is intended to resemble a downtown park, complete with tables for eating or playing board games such as chess, and comfortable hanging chairs.
wasteadvantagemag.com
End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
35 displaced after Woonsocket complex fire
An investigation is underway into a fire that displaced 35 people in Woonsocket Thursday.
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
Turnto10.com
Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announces inauguration plans
(WJAR) — The mayor-elect of Providence has announced his plans for his inauguration in early January. Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley plans to be sworn in on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Providence Public Library. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:00 p.m., according to...
RI fire marshal gives tips for preventing fires this winter
He said building fires become more common as the weather gets colder.
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
