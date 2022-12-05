ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Turnto10.com

Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Secret Santa surprises customers, employees at South Attleboro farm

SOUTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WJAR) — Some employees and customers at Level Acres farm in South Attleboro were surprised by 'Secret Santa' this past weekend. On Sunday, 63-year-old Bonnie Kavanagh and 24-year-old Sara Laliberte had both been working at the farm that prides itself on holiday décor. They sell...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Hopkinton man is 3rd Rhode Islander charged in Jan. 6 riot

The FBI said Wednesday that it arrested a Rhode Island man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Boston Division said William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
HOPKINTON, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Bristol asks public for information after a rash of vandalism

(WJAR) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a rash of vandalism has been reported. The department says the vandalism has happened in the downtown area of Hope Street. On social media, the department shared images of what appeared to be graffiti written...
BRISTOL, RI
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire forces 35 people from apartments in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is assisting 35 people, 15 adults and 20 children, after a fire at an apartment building in Woonsocket on Thursday. Firefighters were called to a complex on Rockridge Drive at about 3:15 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the second story...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

More Sunshine for Friday

High pressure is still in charge, meaning a clear sky. Temperatures will drop off to near 30 to start Friday morning and, with a day full of sunshine, should top out near 46, both are averages for this time of year. The weekend is proving to be tricky and the forecast changeable. The setup has high pressure anchored to our north, driving in dry air through Friday and into Saturday. An area of cloudiness and showers will back in from the east Saturday. While most of Southern New England will see mostly cloudy skies, easternmost areas could see a few light showers, and when temperatures drop, we could see flurries. The chance of seeing any showers in the Providence area is extremely low Saturday. Sunday gets more complicated. With a wind direction flip to the northeast, we will bring in some moister maritime air. As another area of low pressure passes us by to the southwest on Sunday, we will be within reach of precipitation. This time, overnight temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, we could see some snow during this time. Accumulating show is expected in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but confidence is much lower here. The wind is making this tricky in southeastern southern New England. Our wind direction is expected out of the northeast, binging in air from the ocean where temperatures are in the lower-50s. This will mean the below freezing temperatures will be short-lived Sunday night- Monday morning here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Green on Main to be relaxing indoor park, complete with vendors

PAWTUCKET – Businesswoman Leslie Moore is continuing her all-out push to rejuvenate Main Street with perhaps her most creative venture yet. The Green on Main, located in the Artéé Fabrics & Home building at 230 Main St. that Moore added to her downtown portfolio this fall, is intended to resemble a downtown park, complete with tables for eating or playing board games such as chess, and comfortable hanging chairs.
PAWTUCKET, RI
wasteadvantagemag.com

End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announces inauguration plans

(WJAR) — The mayor-elect of Providence has announced his plans for his inauguration in early January. Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley plans to be sworn in on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Providence Public Library. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:00 p.m., according to...
PROVIDENCE, RI

