California State Budget for 2023-24 Appears Challenging
California is gearing up for a challenging financial future. Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting rolling out the possible framework for state spending in the next year. “Where I have spent a lot of time focusing over the last number of years as budget chair is really increasing the amount of accountability,” said Ting. “The legislature pushes the administration on. So it’s really making sure we’re doing a better job in terms of customer service.”
PG&E Warns of Increased Scams By Those Pretending to be the Utility
Beware of holiday scams. PG&E says it’s seen an increase in reports of people being targeted in Northern California and along the Central Coast. So far this year, at least 23-thousand say they’ve received a call from someone pretending to work for the utility company. That’s more than double all of last year. Officials say the scam has cost customers more than a million dollars in fraudulent payments.
Californians Urged to Get Flu and Covid Shots as Cases Continue to Rise
California is asking people to get their flu and covid-19 shots ahead of holiday gatherings. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the State Secretary of Health and Human Services, says RSV cases are down from a 35-percent positive test rate six weeks ago, to 20-percent here in early December, but the case numbers for the other viruses are rising. Dr. Ghaly says California is not going back to a mask mandate, but they are recommending them in certain situations, and they are asking people to get their flu and covid-19 vaccines, and to not go to work if they get sick.
Atmospheric River Coming In Over the Weekend; Travel to the Sierras Will be Difficult
The rain isn’t over yet. The National Weather Service says the Bay Area will be cold and wet for the next several days. Some drivers are waking up to frost on their windows for this morning’s commute. Then tonight, a second storm moves into the North Bay and will hit everywhere else by tomorrow. Not only will that bring heavy rain and a chance for possible flooding, but winds could reach 45 miles an hour. A wind advisory begins later.
