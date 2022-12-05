California is asking people to get their flu and covid-19 shots ahead of holiday gatherings. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the State Secretary of Health and Human Services, says RSV cases are down from a 35-percent positive test rate six weeks ago, to 20-percent here in early December, but the case numbers for the other viruses are rising. Dr. Ghaly says California is not going back to a mask mandate, but they are recommending them in certain situations, and they are asking people to get their flu and covid-19 vaccines, and to not go to work if they get sick.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO