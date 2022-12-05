Read full article on original website
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
thedigitalfix.com
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
Zoe Saldaña stuns at the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere in London
Tonight was the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, and London’s Leicester Square was star-studded. Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the James Cameron saga looked incredible in a unique and detailed navy and black dress with a sheer skirt. The actress’s husband Marco Perego accompanied...
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
How Kate Winslet and the ‘Avatar 2’ Cast Pulled Off Acting Underwater: ‘It Was Completely Different to ‘Titanic’’
It was around 2015, some six years after “Avatar” was released, that director James Cameron reached out to the film’s leads, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, to talk them through a potential sequel (or four). “We saw kind of a design element of the story,” recalls Worthington, who returns as human-turned-Na’vi Jake in the latest film. “It was like a campfire tale done in beautiful pictures right up until potentially the end of the saga.” Saldana, who plays Na’vi warrior (and Jake’s partner) Neytiri, interjects: “That’s when he [Cameron] told us it’s gonna be in the water.” Perhaps it was inevitable that...
Why It Took So Long for James Cameron to Make Avatar: The Way of Water
James Cameron spent years writing the story and developing the technology that would allow him to film underwater
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals the Low Point of the 13-Journey to Finish ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Over a decade since the release of his groundbreaking film, Avatar, Academy Award-winning director James Cameron is taking audiences back to the breathtaking world of Pandora in the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. When Avatar was made, the ambitious production called for technology that would go on to revolutionize a number of filmmaking techniques, including performance capture. Thirteen years later, The Way of Water promises to take us to new depths, exchanging the lush jungle of the Omaticaya clan for the vast underwater world where the Metkayina dive.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Receives Official MPAA Rating
One could be forgiven for thinking, after 13 years, that an Avatar sequel would never see the light of day. James Cameron went off did other things; he moved to New Zealand, he experimented with farming, he might never have come back to movies. Then he said he was returning to make more Avatar movies — four of them! — but they kept getting pushed back. Year after year, the promised sequels got delayed over and over. A lot of people gave up hope.
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Six Different Animation Styles
While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured the Spider-Men from a variety of dimensions, it was mostly set in a single universe, the one that’s home to Miles Morales. The upcoming sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, will send Miles [checks notes] across the Spider-Verse, into multiple dimensions that are home to other Spider-Men.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron wrote an Avatar movie that’ll never be made
James Cameron is a relentless artist, who always seems to be cooking something up, especially when it comes to the Avatar franchise. We may be awaiting the Avatar 2 release date right now, but there was once an idea for an Avatar sequel that will never see the light of day.
‘Avatar’ To Make Broadcast TV Debut Ahead Of ‘Way Of Water’ Release
Avatar is coming to broadcast television in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2009 film, which still holds the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, will air on ABC on December 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Avatar will also air across FX and Freeform between December 15 – 26. The full schedule is below. The film is also available to stream on Disney+. Related Story James Cameron Says Making ‘Avatar’ Sequel Was “Not A No-Brainer, It’s A Lot To Live Up To” Related Story 'Avatar: The Way of Water': Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become "Calmer" Since...
Avatar's Zoe Saldaña Shares The 'Key Note' From James Cameron That Has Always 'Stayed With' Her
Zoe Saldaña still remembers something James Cameron said during the production on the original Avatar.
Avatar 2 reactions are here: 'never bet against James Cameron'
Curious about Avatar 2? Early reactions to those who have seen the long-awaited sequel are in and they’re glowing.
Zoe Saldaña talks 'Avatar''s success, and her love of action movies
Zoe Saldaña is the cover star for the latest issue of InStyle. In it, she reflects on the box office success of Avatar and her love for action films, among other things. Avatar premiered in 2009 and has since gone on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. Zoe, who plays Neytiri in the franchise, admits she didn't imagine the film would be a big success.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
