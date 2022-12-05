Read full article on original website
Snow In Forecast For Bills/Jets Game On Sunday
A football game in December in Western New York, you would expect some snow and now it looks like that is going to happen. According to the latest weather models, it looks like there will be some snow for Sunday's game at Highmark Stadium. WIVB's Mike Cejka is showing that...
Bills Likely to Get a Snowy Payback Against Miami Next Saturday
The Buffalo Bills are 9-3 and atop the AFC standings, after this past Sunday where both the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs lost. The Bills are tied with the Chiefs but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, while they are now one game ahead of the Dolphins for the lead in the AFC East.
Josh Allen Pays HOW MUCH In New York State Taxes?
Apparently, quarterback Josh Allen is not only great for the Buffalo Bills football team, he is also good for the economy of the state of New York. As we get closer to the end of 2022, most of us will start looking for our W-2s and getting ready to file our tax returns over the next couple of months.
Miami Dolphins Fans Donating to Help Out Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills have been hit hard by the injury bug this season. It feels as if everyone on the defensive side of the ball has faced some sort of injury this season. Most of the defensive starters have been hurt at some point, other than Taron Johnson. The Bills...
Bills Fans Already Making Donations To Von Miller’s Charity
Minutes after the news broke that Von Miller would be out for the season, Bills fans began doing what they do best...supporting their players' charity. Bills fans are known for crazy tailgate parties, breaking tables, and being incredibly loyal to their team. But they're also becoming well-known for being incredibly charitable. In what turned out to be an historic moment for Bills fans, they banded together to make donations in the millions for Josh Allen after his grandmother passed away. They pitched in to Dawson Knox's favorite charity, The PUNT Foundation after his brother passed. When Tre'Davious White suffered a season-ending injury they gave to his charity.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Two Bills Players Have Been Declared Out for Sunday’s Game
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. Believe it or not, it'll be the first AFC East game at home this season. The Bills are atop the AFC East, with a one-game lead over the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo is also the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 9-3.
Buffalo Bills Superstar Named Team’s Man Of The Year
The NFL yesterday announced all 32 players who are up for the Walter Payton "Man Of The Year" award that will be given out at the end of the season. For the past couple of years, the Bills' were represented by Harrison Phillips, but he left this offseason and there is a new nominee for the Buffalo Bills.
Horrible News for the Buffalo Bills and Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to play the New York Jets this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It will be the first real home game in almost a month and be the second of three straight AFC East matchups. The Bills are 9-3 and atop the AFC standings and looking to...
Buffalo Bills Player Quietly Changes His Uniform Number
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to play their second game against the New York Jets this season. Sunday's 1 pm game is the first AFC East home game of 2022, which is pretty remarkable, considering it's the second week of December. The Bills sit at 9-3 -- two games ahead...
Rape Charges Against ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza Dropped
The former Buffalo Bills draft pick was cut by the team before the start of the season over the allegations. Matt Araiza and 2 of his college teammates at San Diego State University were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at a party. The allegations were graphic and shocking at that time, as noted here:
Bills Player: “I’ll Do Whatever It Takes to Stay in Buffalo”
It's no secret that players who come to play in Buffalo, whether it be for the Bills or Sabres, love their time here. There are a few outliers who didn't like playing here but generally speaking, most players love Western New York after giving it a chance. It doesn't hurt when the team is good either, which is the case for this current Bills team.
The Address For The New Stadium In Buffalo, New York?
The current address for Highmark Stadium in 1 Bills Drive. It makes sense that the new stadium on the opposite side may have the address of 2 Bills Drive?. The Buffalo Bills will take on a divisional rival in their first home game in weeks this Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. The Jets will come to town for their second meeting this season and it comes after a week filled with ups and downs for fans and players.
Sabres Have the Greatest Breakthrough Player in Sports History
The Buffalo Sabres are now six points out of the final Wild Card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, after their amazing 9-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. The game was featured on TNT, although many Sabres fans had problems with the feed of the game...
Josh Allen Now Has His Own Video Game
Looking for something to help you make it through the workday? Play the all-new Josh Allen video game and see if you can make your way to the top of the leaderboard. Ok...it's not Madden. Heck, it doesn't even have good graphics. But it's incredibly addicting. It's the all-new Josh Allen video game that you can play on your phone or your computer. It's called Josh Allen Runner and it's free to play right now.
