Better internet access is coming to the rural areas of Sonoma County. The Board of Supervisors have authorized the Sonoma County Economic Development Board to move forward on finalizing the broadband internet infrastructure design for unserved and under served areas of unincorporated Sonoma County. The project should be completed by June 2023 in partnership with the Golden State Connect Authority, a statewide initiative promoting access to quality broadband. The process will include an overview of necessary systems and functions required for specific regions, as well as in-depth information for approximately 40 miles of infrastructure along rural county roads, intersections, and zip codes. Grant funding for the project from the CPUC is nearly $500-thousand.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO