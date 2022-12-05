Read full article on original website
Recounts requested in two Contra Costa county elections
CONTRA COSTA - A whole month after election day, it seems as though Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes in Richmond on Tuesday.California law allows any voter to request a recount....
Longtime sheriff’s deputy Brandon Cutting begins new role as Sonoma police chief
A Sonoma police lieutenant who is an 18-year law enforcement veteran of the area and who has a special connection to the city is about to become its next police chief. The city of Sonoma has selected Lt. Brandon Cutting as its new chief of police, effective Tuesday. Cutting is an 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which has provided contracted law enforcement services to the city since 2004.
northbaybiz.com
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
ksro.com
Members for the Equity Working Committee within Permit Sonoma Announced
Membership for the county’s new Equity Working Committee have been announced. Permit Sonoma announced the 20 people on the committee which will help shape land-use planning through an equity lens. They include outgoing Vice-Mayor of Windsor Esther Lemus, Herman Henrnadez of Los Cien, and Evette Minor of the United Women’s Group and the Sonoma County Black Forum. The committee will advise Permit Sonoma in key policy efforts such as the Environmental Justice and Safety Element updates to the General Plan. The committee will also assist in identifying ways to improve community engagement with fire prevention grant programs.
oaklandside.org
Election hands setbacks, wins to renters and landlords in Oakland and Alameda County
The November election has given Oakland a batch of elected officials who, on the whole, may be the friendliest to renters’ issues of any set of city leaders in recent memory. Mayor-elect Sheng Thao is a renter herself, and a majority of city councilmembers either have substantial track records...
ksro.com
$1.4-Million Grant Awarded to Petaluma River Park Foundation
A $1.4 million grant has been awarded to design a park on Petaluma’s McNear Peninsula. The Press Democrat reports that the California Coastal Conservancy gave the grant to Petaluma River Park Foundation which will use the money to conduct outreach, design and an environmental review. Ultimately, the goal is to create a park with trees, paths, public art, a wetland habitat, and possibly an amphitheater. The River Park Foundation bought the 24-acre property two years ago for just over a million dollars with locally donated funds. It is open to the public and has a new walkway, picnic tables, and guided walks on the first Saturday of every month.
Abandoned pets found in Bay Area parks as in-person work resumes
Abandoned pets are being found in the Bay Area as more people return to the office, putting a strain on animal shelters. It’s not just dogs and cats — guinea pigs and other small pets are being found in parks.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Approves New Rent Control Measures for Mobile Home Parks
Tighter rent control measures were approved for mobile homes in Santa Rosa. The City Council approved an update to its mobile home rent ordinance further restricting rent increases. Rent increases at mobile homes are now limited to 70 percent of the San Francisco Area CPI with a 4 percent cap as opposed to 100 percent with a 6 percent cap. The update also allows park owners to increase space rent by 10 percent when sold to a new buyer. Mobile park owners Tuesday urged council members to postpone a decision saying the update would lead to more arbitrations. The council ultimately ignored their requests and voted for the update which will take effect January 6th.
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan accused of ethics violations, faces $19K in fines
OAKLAND – Oakland's vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city's Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed to report her partial ownership of the condo three times, ethics investigators said in city documents. The vice mayor is facing $8,500 in fines for alleged conflict of interest violations because she voted on projects that could increase the value of her condo. "The investigation found also...
sonomamag.com
2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month
Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
San Rafael firefighters respond to house fire on Sienna Way
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the San Rafael Fire Department are responding at the scene of a burning home on Sienna Way, according to a tweet from San Rafael FD. A photo accompanying the tweet shows a single-story home with smoke emitting from the roof and chimney and a fire vehicle parked out […]
ksro.com
Sonoma County Moves Forward on Rural Internet Plan
Better internet access is coming to the rural areas of Sonoma County. The Board of Supervisors have authorized the Sonoma County Economic Development Board to move forward on finalizing the broadband internet infrastructure design for unserved and under served areas of unincorporated Sonoma County. The project should be completed by June 2023 in partnership with the Golden State Connect Authority, a statewide initiative promoting access to quality broadband. The process will include an overview of necessary systems and functions required for specific regions, as well as in-depth information for approximately 40 miles of infrastructure along rural county roads, intersections, and zip codes. Grant funding for the project from the CPUC is nearly $500-thousand.
Courthouse News Service
Bay Area school district accused of using employee wages to cover its employer obligations
FREMONT, Calif. (CN) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district's employees claim they had no idea that for nearly 25 years their employer illegally deducted from their wages to cover annual costs toward their state health care plans rather than use district money as required. A group of...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Deep freeze kills Solano County olive harvest, but Napa–Sonoma fares much better
For some North Bay olive farmers, the weather brings a bitter taste and declines in yields for this year’s harvest. But from the Central Valley over to Napa and into Sonoma and Marin counties, those yields vary, improving the closer to the coast the groves are. Official value and yields will be determined when county agriculture departments come out with their official crop reports in late spring.
KQED
Senior Official at Bay Area Air District on Leave Over Alleged Racist, Sexist Incident
One of the top officials at the agency that regulates Bay Area pollution is on paid leave after he allegedly used a racist, sexist slur in a confrontation with a security official at the district’s headquarters in early October. Damian Breen, senior deputy executive officer of operations at the...
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
sonomamag.com
2 Local Restaurants Named Among ‘Most Beloved in America’ by OpenTable
Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has announced its annual list of “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America,” featuring 47 cities across 21 states. No Sonoma County restaurants made the cut this year, but two of the 100 are in Napa Valley. French restaurant Bistro Jeanty in Yountville and...
Aviation International News
Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO
Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
