Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
The Christmas Bossier Night Market Returns with a BANG Saturday
Imagine over 100,000 twinkling lights draped overhead at an outdoor market boasting 200+ vendors followed by a firework show at 9 pm and that's what you'll get this Saturday, December 10th at the Bossier Holiday Night Market!. If you're looking for a way to shop tons of unique hand-crafted items...
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
Severe Weather Looming For Next Week In Shreveport – Bossier
The start of next week might be a wet, and a little more. Forecasters have been sounding the alarm for the last few days that a rough storm system could be slamming into the Shreveport and Bossier area. Its hard to predict exactly what this system will do when it...
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?
For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
Bridge Work to Slow I-220 Traffic in Shreveport-Bossier
Driving in the northern half of Caddo and Bossier parishes will have an extra dose of problems this Saturday. If you're planning to drive through these areas you'll certainly want to leave a little early and pack a little extra patience. As we were told earlier this week by the...
It’s Almost Time For ‘Christmas in Haughton’
Downtown Haughton is set to be extra festive this holiday season with the return of the 6th Annual Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade, this Saturday, December 10. This year's gala will feature a holiday parade through downtown Haughton, with local businesses and community groups participating with decorated vehicles, floats and finishing with the star of the show, Santa Claus.
Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport
If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
Can You Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Shreveport?
Is this another step in the War On Christmas, or can you actually wrap your car in Christmas lights do drive around Shreveport? Well, its complicated. When I first moved to Shreveport, I saw memes online about cars driving around Shreveport covered in strands of lights. I thought it was just an online meme, and not a real gimmick. However, once I saw it for myself on the streets of Shreveport, I knew this was a real movement.
Thinking About a Career in Law Enforcement? Here’s Your Chance, Bossier City
If you've ever felt the need to 'protect and serve' your community, this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for. I've always thought that it takes a special person to be able to walk out of their front door every day and go to work knowing that they might not come home to their friends and family. Granted, that only happens in extreme circumstances, but it does happen. I have nothing but respect for those who value service above all else.
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
Shreveport’s Comic Con, Geek’d Con, Announces 2023 Dates
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is heading back to Downtown Shreveport for year #8 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The event started back in 2015, and only missed 2020 due to the pandemic. Since its start, Geek'd Con has been one of the premiere comic con style events in the...
Shreveport Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Weapons Charges
A felon convicted earlier this year of numerous weapons charges pleaded guilty Thursday, November 30, 2022 to being a multiple offender and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Issac Denzel Watson of Caddo Parish, who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister's...
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
Mystery ‘Trip To Shreveport’ 8mm Film From The 60s Posted Online
Who doesn't love a good mystery? Especially when it involves your geographical area, and some old 8mm films from the 1960s... This all sounds like the setup to a horror movie or mystery thriller television series. But its actually a real video posted to YouTube this week. Its some old video footage from the 1960s that was purchased recently, and then converted and posted online.
Krewe of Centaur Makes HUGE Donation to Operation Santa Claus
The Krewe of Centaur is known for being active in the community, but this time they've truly knocked it out of the park for local Shreveport kids!. One of the things that originally drew me to Centaur was the amount of work they do in the Shreveport-Bossier community. Of course, it didn't hurt that they know how to pass a good time;) Plus, it was where I felt comfortable and a part of a 'family.'
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0