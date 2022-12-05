ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

1130 AM: The Tiger

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?

For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
SHREVEPORT, LA
It’s Almost Time For ‘Christmas in Haughton’

Downtown Haughton is set to be extra festive this holiday season with the return of the 6th Annual Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade, this Saturday, December 10. This year's gala will feature a holiday parade through downtown Haughton, with local businesses and community groups participating with decorated vehicles, floats and finishing with the star of the show, Santa Claus.
HAUGHTON, LA
Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport

If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Can You Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Shreveport?

Is this another step in the War On Christmas, or can you actually wrap your car in Christmas lights do drive around Shreveport? Well, its complicated. When I first moved to Shreveport, I saw memes online about cars driving around Shreveport covered in strands of lights. I thought it was just an online meme, and not a real gimmick. However, once I saw it for myself on the streets of Shreveport, I knew this was a real movement.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Thinking About a Career in Law Enforcement? Here’s Your Chance, Bossier City

If you've ever felt the need to 'protect and serve' your community, this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for. I've always thought that it takes a special person to be able to walk out of their front door every day and go to work knowing that they might not come home to their friends and family. Granted, that only happens in extreme circumstances, but it does happen. I have nothing but respect for those who value service above all else.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder

The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mystery ‘Trip To Shreveport’ 8mm Film From The 60s Posted Online

Who doesn't love a good mystery? Especially when it involves your geographical area, and some old 8mm films from the 1960s... This all sounds like the setup to a horror movie or mystery thriller television series. But its actually a real video posted to YouTube this week. Its some old video footage from the 1960s that was purchased recently, and then converted and posted online.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Krewe of Centaur Makes HUGE Donation to Operation Santa Claus

The Krewe of Centaur is known for being active in the community, but this time they've truly knocked it out of the park for local Shreveport kids!. One of the things that originally drew me to Centaur was the amount of work they do in the Shreveport-Bossier community. Of course, it didn't hurt that they know how to pass a good time;) Plus, it was where I felt comfortable and a part of a 'family.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
LOUISIANA STATE
