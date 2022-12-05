ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

wnewsj.com

Commissioners get updates on I-71 Interchanges Area Plans

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Commissioners were recently given dates for the next steps on the Interstate 71 Interchanges Area Plans. On Monday, Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert told the commissioners Dec. 14 by 5 p.m. is the deadline for Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the project with interviews following up on Dec. 29.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Outstanding Women of Clinton County nominations now open

Nominations are now open for the 2023 luncheon for the Outstanding Women of Clinton County. The OWCC committee is planning the event for Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Roberts Center. The committee is seeking nominations of women who have made important, perhaps unique, economic, social, cultural or humanitarian contributions...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 45-year-old Oregonia...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

100th birthday card shower for Gene DeVoe

The family of Gene DeVoe is hosting a card shower in celebration of his 100th birthday on Dec. 20. DeVoe is a lifelong Clinton County farmer and is an Ohio Century Farm recipient. DeVoe, as a young boy, is portrayed on the mural in downtown Wilmington. He enjoys watching Ohio State football and basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Teens killed in Clinton Co. crash 5th, 6th deaths in Clinton-Massie HS community since Thanksgiving

CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the Clinton-Massie High School community has lost six students to deaths since Thanksgiving. School leaders later clarified there have been six deaths involving community members, including parents. Two parents died after health issues and a third died in a car crash. The fourth death was Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester killed in the fiery I-75 crash Dec. 2.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

CVG sells 76 acres to Boone County

Boone County is purchasing 76 acres of land from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The deal still needs to be approved by both the Boone County Fiscal Court and the Federal Aviation Administration. The land is located in unincorporated Boone County, and much of it undeveloped rural land that was formerly used for agriculture. Some of the acreage in the deal is currently being used as park space. The sale price of the land is listed as approximately $300,000.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield, OH

Fairfield is among the numerous suburban cities between Hamilton and Butler Counties in Ohio. This small city is home to over 44,562 as of the 2021 census. It is known for its outdoor recreation, leisure activities, and plenty more exciting things you can enjoy. Fairfield is a perfect destination for...
FAIRFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Two Clinton-Massie HS students killed in SR 73 crash

CLINTON COUNTY — A two-vehicle accident on State Route 73 claimed the lives of two Clinton-Massie High School students Tuesday evening, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). The OSHP preliminary investigation showed that at approximately 6:07 p.m., a 2005 Scion Hatchback, driven by...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Scouts heat water for showers

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 8, 1941:. ‘U.S. DECLARES WAR; Hawaiian Casualties 3,000’. “WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress voted a formal declaration of war against Japan today after the president requested immediate action as an answer to Japan’s ’ unprovoked and dastardly attack’ on Hawaii.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
AMELIA, OH
informerpress.com

Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money

A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

