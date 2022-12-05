Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Commissioners get updates on I-71 Interchanges Area Plans
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Commissioners were recently given dates for the next steps on the Interstate 71 Interchanges Area Plans. On Monday, Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert told the commissioners Dec. 14 by 5 p.m. is the deadline for Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the project with interviews following up on Dec. 29.
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
wnewsj.com
Outstanding Women of Clinton County nominations now open
Nominations are now open for the 2023 luncheon for the Outstanding Women of Clinton County. The OWCC committee is planning the event for Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Roberts Center. The committee is seeking nominations of women who have made important, perhaps unique, economic, social, cultural or humanitarian contributions...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 45-year-old Oregonia...
wnewsj.com
100th birthday card shower for Gene DeVoe
The family of Gene DeVoe is hosting a card shower in celebration of his 100th birthday on Dec. 20. DeVoe is a lifelong Clinton County farmer and is an Ohio Century Farm recipient. DeVoe, as a young boy, is portrayed on the mural in downtown Wilmington. He enjoys watching Ohio State football and basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds.
WLWT 5
'I'm furious about this': Mayor plans to seek action against Hartwell apartment complex for recurring issues
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati could be inching closer to legal action against a Hartwell apartment complex. Mayor Aftab Pureval, just back from an overseas trip, indicated as much during an interview at city hall Thursday afternoon. The lack of running water for a few days and a...
Clinton County homeowner wants safety improvements after double-fatal crash
Hollingsworth has lived in the home between Williams and Oglesbee Roads for more than 34 years. He said a curve in the road near his home has been the site of many crashes over the past few decades.
Teens killed in Clinton Co. crash 5th, 6th deaths in Clinton-Massie HS community since Thanksgiving
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the Clinton-Massie High School community has lost six students to deaths since Thanksgiving. School leaders later clarified there have been six deaths involving community members, including parents. Two parents died after health issues and a third died in a car crash. The fourth death was Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester killed in the fiery I-75 crash Dec. 2.
linknky.com
CVG sells 76 acres to Boone County
Boone County is purchasing 76 acres of land from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The deal still needs to be approved by both the Boone County Fiscal Court and the Federal Aviation Administration. The land is located in unincorporated Boone County, and much of it undeveloped rural land that was formerly used for agriculture. Some of the acreage in the deal is currently being used as park space. The sale price of the land is listed as approximately $300,000.
Remains in Hueston Woods State Park could be Butler man missing since 2020
BUTLER COUNTY — Wednesday crews searching Hueston Woods State Park found human remains that could be linked to a Butler County man missing since 2020. On June 1, 2020, Fairfield Township Police received a report that 28-year-old Michael McKenny was missing, according to a release. McKenny’s car and belongings...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield, OH
Fairfield is among the numerous suburban cities between Hamilton and Butler Counties in Ohio. This small city is home to over 44,562 as of the 2021 census. It is known for its outdoor recreation, leisure activities, and plenty more exciting things you can enjoy. Fairfield is a perfect destination for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
wnewsj.com
Two Clinton-Massie HS students killed in SR 73 crash
CLINTON COUNTY — A two-vehicle accident on State Route 73 claimed the lives of two Clinton-Massie High School students Tuesday evening, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). The OSHP preliminary investigation showed that at approximately 6:07 p.m., a 2005 Scion Hatchback, driven by...
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Scouts heat water for showers
These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 8, 1941:. ‘U.S. DECLARES WAR; Hawaiian Casualties 3,000’. “WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress voted a formal declaration of war against Japan today after the president requested immediate action as an answer to Japan’s ’ unprovoked and dastardly attack’ on Hawaii.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Deputies: Gas supply line ‘sheared completely in half’ forces evacuation of Clark County business
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a break in a gas line late Tuesday morning. Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3200 block of East National Road at around 10 a.m. after an excavation company hit a gas line, dispatch for the office confirmed to News Center 7.
informerpress.com
Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money
A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
