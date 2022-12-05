Read full article on original website
Related
Health workers in Northern Ireland to receive delayed pay award
Health workers in Northern Ireland are to receive a pay rise recommended by independent salary review bodies, Stormont’s Department of Health has announced.The delayed move comes after civil servants secured the legislative authority to make decisions on pay amid Stormont’s political impasse.Decisions on other public sector employees, such as teachers and civil servants, are still awaited.However, on Thursday the Department of Finance said that the rise for civil servants urged by former finance minister Conor Murphy earlier this year will not be possible due to a lack of funds.The majority of health workers are to receive at least an additional...
More strike action planned by Scottish secondary teachers as pay row continues
Secondary teachers in Scotland have announced plans for further strike action early next year – with union leaders insisting the move sends a “clear message that the teacher unions are not for turning” in their dispute over pay.Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association will walk out on Wednesday January 11 – the same day that Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, is also due to strike in secondary schools.The co-ordinated action comes after a strike by the EIS last month, and after teachers in the SSTA staged two days of protest this week.As the date for the latest action was announced,...
Schools facing disruption as teachers take two days of strike action
Schools across Scotland will be hit by teachers’ strikes with members of two trade unions taking action on Wednesday and Thursday.The strikes, being staged by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union, come just two weeks after a similar protest by the EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union.That action, on November 24, closed almost all schools across Scotland – but the latest strikes seem unlikely to have the same impact. Instead, many schools will be partially closed, with secondaries open to senior school students.The strike will have a varying impact on schools across the country with Glasgow...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Street harassment to be banned in crackdown, government says
Sexual harassment on the street will be made a crime with jail sentences of up to two years, the government has said. Catcalling, following someone and blocking their path will be criminalised in England under plans backed by the Home Secretary. "Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets,"...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
NHS Wales: Hospital staff 'in tears' over A&E pressures
Patients being treated in chairs, staff in tears and an 18-hour wait for transfer from an ambulance. These are some of the extreme pressures experienced by the Royal Glamorgan Hospital's emergency department. Dr Amanda Farrow was called in early to a recent shift at the site serving much of the...
BBC
Schools Bill scrapped, education secretary says
A bill designed to "raise education standards" in England has been dropped, the education secretary has said. The Schools Bill included plans for a register of children not in school and measures to help with plans for all schools to join multi-academy trusts. It has hit hurdles since it was...
Teacher shortage could worsen after DfE rejects dozens of training courses
England’s teacher shortage could worsen after the government rejected appeals by dozens of established providers to gain official accreditation for their initial teacher training courses. Only 179 out of 240 existing courses have been accredited by the Department for Education (DfE) under its new standards for initial teacher training...
BBC
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
Major disruption at Britain’s biggest airports as staff to strike for eight days over Christmas
Britons face further travel chaos over the festive period after staff at UK’s largest airports voted for eight days of strikes over Christmas and the new year.Border Force staff will walk out in a row over pay, pensions and jobs from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.It comes amid a raft of strikes set to hit festive travel, with industrial action organised by train, bus and road workers over Christmas.The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said around 1,000 officials at passport control would walk out...
BBC
Doug Beattie: No further action over 'whine like a girl' remark
No further action will be taken against UUP leader Doug Beattie after he accused the DUP of wanting to "whine like a girl from the sidelines", outgoing Speaker Alex Maskey has said. Mr Beattie made his comments during a recall of Stormont's Northern Ireland Assembly on Wednesday. Mr Maskey was...
BBC
Welsh budget: Don't expect new cash, says Mark Drakeford
There will not be "much new money for even the most urgent of purposes", in the Welsh government's budget next week, the first minister has warned. The spending plans had "undoubtedly been the most difficult" since powers moved from Westminster to Cardiff Bay in 1999, Mark Drakeford said. Inflation has...
Nurses’ union leader accuses Steve Barclay of ‘bullyboy’ tactics
Exclusive: Pat Cullen says health secretary is unwilling to negotiate with a woman acting for a largely female workforce
In 2019 Labour made ending in-work poverty a priority. It must do so again | Rebecca Long-Bailey
Over time, the problem has only worsened, and there is no way this government will fix it, says Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey
BBC
More diagnostic hubs to tackle NHS waiting lists in England
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to leave no stone unturned in the government's attempts to tackle mounting problems in the NHS. With the backlog in hospital treatment rising and delays in A&E and ambulance response times worsening, Mr Sunak said he would get on top of the challenges. It...
Rail union leaders accuse government of ‘blocking’ deal to end Christmas strikes
Rail union leaders have continued to blame the Government for “blocking” a deal to end the long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions which threatens more travel chaos in the run up to Christmas.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said the strikes “come gift wrapped from Rishi Sunak”, claiming the Government was preventing rail employers from making any improvements to offers for workers in train operating companies.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) made the same claim on Wednesday evening, warning that a resolution is now further away.Rail workers and the industry have been put in an impossible position...
BBC
Health workers to get recommended pay award, says department
Stormont's Department of Health says it will implement a pay award which was recommended by an independent pay review body earlier this year. Doctors and dentists will get a 4.5% uplift with other health service staff getting an additional £1,400 a year. That is a below-inflation increase for most...
Routine procedures at Belfast children’s hospital postponed
All routine procedures at Belfast’s paediatric hospital have been postponed, after an increase in children presenting with symptoms of bacterial and viral infections.The action was being taken to prioritise the most critically ill children, the Belfast Trust said.In a statement on Wednesday, the Trust said that the hospital is experiencing “very significant pressures” in its emergency department, with 227 children attending on Tuesday.The number of children presenting with symptoms of bacterial and viral infections has increased, it added.“Unfortunately, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone all routine procedures at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to allow...
Thousands of ambulance workers vote to join NHS strikes before Christmas
THOUSANDS of ambulance workers have voted to go on strike before Christmas, it's been announced. Ambulance staff will strike just one day after nurses on December 21, in a dispute over pay, the GMB, Unison and Unite unions have announced. Ambulance crews working for services in London, Yorkshire, the North...
Comments / 0