Secondary teachers in Scotland have announced plans for further strike action early next year – with union leaders insisting the move sends a “clear message that the teacher unions are not for turning” in their dispute over pay.Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association will walk out on Wednesday January 11 – the same day that Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, is also due to strike in secondary schools.The co-ordinated action comes after a strike by the EIS last month, and after teachers in the SSTA staged two days of protest this week.As the date for the latest action was announced,...

9 HOURS AGO