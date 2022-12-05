ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?

By Mike Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJHT4_0jY5EWcM00

(NEXSTAR) — It may be a surprise to Texans today, but the state was once on the cutting edge of public transit innovation. Not so long ago, people were flocking to Houston to see the technology they believed could be the future of transportation.

America’s first commercial monorail system was created by Houston-based company Monorail Inc. to bring the vision of a suspended monorail track to life.

These are the most popular Texas-made beers in Texas, Spec’s says

The monorail system consisted of two parts, the monorail coach called “Trailblazer” and its accompanying 970-foot pilot line called “Skyway.” Both names were chosen through a local contest to promote public interest in the project .

The system was initially built in February 1956 at Arrowhead Park, an old racetrack just 10 miles south of Houston. The 970-foot pilot line was used as a test track demonstrating that a monorail transportation system could work. If successful, Monorail Inc. could sell the idea in major cities across the country.

In the same year, the company contracted with the State Fair of Texas for an expanded build of Skyway at Fair Park in Dallas.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLJ8y_0jY5EWcM00
    Individual contoured plastic seats in the coach of the new monorail service ‘Trailblazer’, built by company Monorail Inc in Houston, Texas, US, circa 1956. (Photo by Evans/Three Lions/Getty Images)
  • circa 1950: Passengers seated in a surrey cart looking at a new monorail service in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Evans/Three Lions/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RdFi0_0jY5EWcM00
    circa 1950: A new monorail service in Houston, Texas, ready for its inaugural service. (Photo by Evans/Three Lions/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAuNQ_0jY5EWcM00
    circa 1950: Passengers queue for a free ride on a new monorail service in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Evans/Three Lions/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtYOk_0jY5EWcM00
    (Original Caption) 6/19/1956-New York, NY- A brand-new way of travel for America’s traffic-plagued commuters is promised in an experiment now being conducted in Houston, TX, where a 970-foot monorial system has been constructed in a park as a pilot line. If the test is successful, full-length rapid transit lines are to be built in other cities. Artist Ken Fagg takes a look into the not-so-distant future and envisions a monorail in operation in this drawing from the July issue of Mechanix Illustrated Magazine. These overhead, one-rail system will move people faster than either subways or surface lines and they will be cheaper to build and operate.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6t4e_0jY5EWcM00
    circa 1950: Two hostesses stand in front of a new monorail service in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Evans/Three Lions/Getty Images)

Monorail, Inc. built and operated the monorail system as a fairground concession, making it the nation’s first commercially operating monorail. The concession repurposed most materials from Skyway, including Trailblazer.

In 1956, it opened with a 25-cent fare, and it became one of Texas’ most popular attractions. Besides operating during the State Fair of Texas, the monorail also operated on weekends throughout the year.

Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology. The system carried more than 1 million passengers throughout its near-decade run.

However, the monorail could not sustain itself and was dismantled for good in 1964 due to poor maintenance and the lack of interest in its novelty.

According to several sources, Goodell Monorail Museum in Houston was to receive the vehicle after the track was dismantled. After several years, the monorail vehicle was found in a salvage yard. After being bought, it was later moved to the town of Wills Point in Van Zandt County, where it is still in use as a residence .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas

Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
ALVIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
RICHMOND, TX
CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

Demonstrators gathered outside the Harris County Courthouse in Houston

Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Houston buys land to protect communities from future storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston City Council voted Wednesday to purchase 73.08 acres (3,183,410 square feet) of land from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460. The land, located along the southern bank of Keegan’s Bayou, will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project and represents a significant step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?

HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
HOUSTON, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Death at animal shelters highest in Texas

In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy