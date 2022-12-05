NYC 'torso killer’ pleads guilty to 1968 murder of Long Island woman Diane Cusick, admits to killing 4 others

Read full article on original website
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide
A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday. Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
NYPD Hate Crimes unit arrests suspect in BB gun attack on Jewish man, son in front of kosher market
The NYPD has arrested a suspect on suspicion of a hate crime in connection with an incident where a Jewish man and his son were shot with a BB gun outside a kosher market.
‘I killed this man, I don’t regret it’: Staten Island man allegedly made stunning confession in fatal stabbing of senior
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 44-year-old man from Charleston showed no remorse when he allegedly confessed to the brutal stabbing that ended the life of 72-year-old Eugene Reba. Based on information in the criminal complaint, Seneca Morciglio in accused of fatally attacking Reba up to four...
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
NYC man charged with killing 2 in shooting spree is ‘well-known’ gang member, arrested 12 times, police say
The NYPD said Tuesday a man arrested in connection with a violent shooting spree is a "well-known" gang member and has been arrested 12 times since 2010.
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: GoFundMe Set Up to Support Family of Fatal Gunshot Victim, Prince Shabazz, 14,
A GoFundMe page has been set-up to support the family of fatal gun violence victim, Prince Shabazz 14, who, as reported, was fatally shot in Fordham Heights on Wednesday, Nov 30. As reported, police spokesperson said the incident occurred at around 9.15 p.m. when officers from the 46th Precinct responded...
NYC manhunt after string of shootings, 2 homicides ends with suspect Sundance Oliver in custody
The NYPD apprehended 28-year-old suspect Sundance Oliver following a massive manhunt across New York City after three shootings that left a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man dead.
Video shows moment 7-year-old NYC boy, dad hit by BB pellets in possible hate crime
New video shows the moment a 7-year-old boy and his father were hit by BB gun pellets in a Staten Island incident that authorities are investigating as a possible anti-Semitic hate crime. The dad and son — wearing traditional Jewish garb — were returning a shopping cart in front of the Kosher Island market in the Meiers Corners neighborhood when someone fired at them from a passing black sports car around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to police and the footage. The boy ducked and turned toward his father, who tended to him after they were struck, according to the video, released by...
Greek Orthodox church at World Trade Center reopens for first time since 9/11 destroyed it
After more than two decades, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lower Manhattan has reopened to the public for the first time since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Feminist rants against Rite Aid locking up baby items: 'Just let people steal the f---ing diapers'
Feminist writer Jessica Valenti ranted against baby diapers being locked in glass cases at her local Rite Aid, arguing the retailer should allow them to be stolen.
3 hospitalized, including teen, after shooting in the Bronx, suspect at-large
Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police. The victims were hit outside the Bronx Gourmet Deli and Happy Convenience Store on the corner of East 180th Street.
Connecticut woman killed in suspected axe attack warned of danger weeks earlier: 'He's going to kill me'
A Connecticut woman who was killed by a former boyfriend during an axe attack was granted an enhanced restraining order days earlier, police said
Back-to-back NYC shootings, one near police headquarters, leave two men dead
Two men were shot dead within an hour of each other in New York City on Monday afternoon — with one of the bursts of gun violence taking place just steps from police headquarters, cops said. In the first incident, a 21-year-old man was found shot twice in the chest and once in the leg inside 15 St James Place at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses around 2:50 p.m., the NYPD said. The public housing development is located across the street from One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan. Less than an hour later, at around 3:30 p.m., a man was shot once in the head in...
Remains of teen who went missing 50 years ago in Bloomfield finally identified
The family of an Essex County teen who went missing 50 years ago is finally getting some answers.
amny.com
Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street
An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
