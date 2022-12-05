NYC 'torso killer’ pleads guilty to 1968 murder of Long Island woman Diane Cusick, admits to killing 4 others

Two men were shot dead within an hour of each other in New York City on Monday afternoon — with one of the bursts of gun violence taking place just steps from police headquarters, cops said. In the first incident, a 21-year-old man was found shot twice in the chest and once in the leg inside 15 St James Place at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses around 2:50 p.m., the NYPD said. The public housing development is located across the street from One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan. Less than an hour later, at around 3:30 p.m., a man was shot once in the head in...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO