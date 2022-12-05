Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in California
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget Crisis
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is Here
localocnews.com
Baffert enters trio in Grade 1, $300,000 Starlet Stakes
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will have three opportunities to win the $300,000-guaranteed Starlet – the final Grade I of 2022 for 2-year-old fillies – for a sixth consecutive year Saturday at Los Alamitos. The race at 1 1/16 miles is being offered locally for the ninth...
localocnews.com
Winter Thoroughbred meet commences Friday; Starlet to be run December 10, Los Alamitos Futurity December 17
The six-day Winter thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Dec. 9. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday both weeks (Dec. 9-11 and 16-18). Post time will be 12:30 p.m. The Winter meet will be highlighted by a pair of graded events for 2-year-olds – the Grade I, $300,000-guaranteed Starlet...
localocnews.com
2022 San Juan Winter Sports Preview
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Cypress, Foothill and JSerra boys capture Thursday tournament victories
CYPRESS 56, LA SERNA 52: The Centurions (3-4) bounced back Thursday night with a victory at the Sonora Tournament. Cypress was led by Jonah Kim with 17 points, Jonas Hanson with 15 points and Mickey Kadowaki and Hayden Roberts with seven points each,. La Serna (5-2) was led by Daniel...
localocnews.com
Edison finishes strong to defeat Crean Lutheran in Beach Bash Tourney at CdM
Dylan Hugues of Edison gets ready to take a shot as Kenneth Bailey of Crean Lutheran defends Wednesday night. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Edison High School’s boys basketball team held off a late charge by Crean Lutheran to capture a 63-54 victory over the Saints in the second round of the Beach Bash Tournament at Corona del Mar Wednesday night.
localocnews.com
Former long-time Tustin coach Myron Miller a special guest at Laguna Beach’s regional final
Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan (left) with former Tustin Coach Myron Miller before Saturday’s regional. (Photo: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Former long-time Tustin High School football coach Myron Miller was a guest of Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan during the CIF State Regional 4A Bowl Game Saturday between Laguna Beach and Granada Hills.
localocnews.com
Pacifica Christian improves record to 6-1 with victory over South Gate
Pacifica Christian’s girls basketball team is off to a 6-1 start. (Photo courtesy Pacifica Christian Athletics). Pacifica Christian High School’s girls basketball team defeated South Gate High School 55-30 Tuesday night to improve its record to 6-1. The Tritons, ranked No. 12 in the latest CIF 2AA polls,...
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest
Decorate your home in the holiday spirit! The Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department would like to invite all City of Los Alamitos residents to participate in the 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest sponsored by Ganahl Lumber. No registration is required; all decorated homes will be judged on Wednesday, December...
localocnews.com
Love Boat Gala at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $475K for Childhelp
Several hundred guests boarded the Love Boat at the Balboa Bay Resort on October 1 to raise funds for the Orange County chapter of Childhelp, an organization that exists to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children by focusing on advocacy, intervention, treatment, prevention, family resilience and community outreach.
localocnews.com
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
localocnews.com
Westmont of Cypress holding Holiday Mixer on December 8, 2022
You are invited to the Holiday Mixer on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. Let’s celebrate the Holiday Season with our friends in the industry at Westmont of Cypress! Join us for a Holiday Mixer with festive beverages and hor’s oeuvres prepared fresh by our culinary team!
localocnews.com
Realism a Hallmark of South Coast Repertory’s Lavish ‘A Christmas Carol’
South Coast Repertory’s annual staging of “A Christmas Carol” that runs through December 24 is, in Orange County, the definition of a holiday classic. Only two actors – founding members Hal Landon, Jr., and Richard Doyle – have portrayed Scrooge, and countless other players have rotated in and out of the many remaining roles.
localocnews.com
Frontier Real Estate Investments Gives Update on River Street Marketplace Construction
Frontier Real Estate Investments Gives Update on River Street Marketplace Construction
localocnews.com
$3.1 million raised at Gala in support of SCFTA
Guests of the 48th annual Candlelight Concert transcended away to the city that never sleeps for a night of 1980’s New York elegance on Friday, December 2, for the premier charity gala of Orange County. Guests arrived at an immersive replica of America’s most beloved Central Park. The elevator lobby was transformed into a luminous garden, with luscious greenery and dim lighting to give an outdoor feel. The angularity of the Fire Bird art installation was used to represent the myriad of angles that comprise the Brooklyn Bridge, transforming the terrace into a geometric celebration of the New York skyline.
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos USD Board of Education certified election results
Good afternoon, Los Alamitos Unified Families, and Community,. I am grateful for the support voters continue to provide our school district. This community has long been recognized for its commitment to education and the youth we serve. The District has been informed that the results of the November 2022 election...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
localocnews.com
OC Animal Care waives adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over
TUSTIN, Calif. (December 8, 2022) – OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022. With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25...
localocnews.com
Mayor Derek Reeve Says Goodbye to Dais After over a Decade on City Council
Mayor Derek Reeve Says Goodbye to Dais After over a Decade on City Council
localocnews.com
Santa Ana City Council installation set for Dec. 13
SANTA ANA, Calif. – For the first time in Santa Ana’s 153-year history, a woman will be sworn in as mayor next week, along with three City Councilmembers. In the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election, Santa Ana voters elected Valerie Amezcua as mayor, Benjamin Vazquez to represent City Council Ward 2, Mayor Pro Tem Phil Bacerra to serve another term for City Council Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza to again represent City Council Ward 6. The mayor serves a two-year term and councilmembers serve four-year terms.
localocnews.com
Food Distribution Event to take place at Ehlers Event Center on December 10, 2022
On Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., please join Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, Senator Josh Newman, Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee and United across Borders Foundation for a food distribution and resource event at the Ehlers Event Center, 8150 Knott Avenue in Buena Park. Food and...
