Santa Ana, CA

Long Beach Homicide detectives arrest 2nd suspect in April 22, 2022 murder

Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the second suspect in the murder of Jimmy Ray Hawkins. On Dec. 5, 2022, Special Investigation Detectives arrested Brandon Tyler Shackelford, a 30-year-old resident of Riverside, for the murder of Hawkins. Shackelford was arrested near the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in the city of Riverside. Detectives served search warrants in the city of Riverside and the city of Beaumont. A firearm and other evidence were located during the search.
LONG BEACH, CA
CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring

In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Seal Beach Police request help identifying Leisure World Senior Community theft suspect

The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for committing thefts inside the Leisure World community. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at about 1:49 am, an unknown male suspect stole a bicycle from the patio of a residence located within the Leisure World community located near 13533 Seal Beach Boulevard.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Tustin suspects arrested after stealing gas from vehicles

Tustin police officers were dispatched to two male subjects possibly stealing gasoline from vehicles and prowling in a residential area. Officers quickly responded and located two males matching the provided description. As one subject surrendered the other fled towards the Tustin Library. The outstanding subject was seen running towards the...
TUSTIN, CA
Another victory for the City of Santa Ana and the SAPD against their police union

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana continues to win in court against frivolous lawsuits brought by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association. Last week, Orange County Superior Court Judge Ronald Bauer granted motions filed by the City of Santa Ana and Police Chief David Valentin attacking the complaint filed against them by plaintiffs Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) and Doe Officers. Plaintiffs now have until Dec. 27 to amend their complaint to state a valid claim. If they fail to do so, their lawsuit will be dismissed.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Westminster police are trying to identify two purse thieves

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1529 hours the suspects stole the victim’s purse from behind the counter (Westminster Superstore – 15440 Beach Blvd.), which had her wallet and cellphone. Suspect 1: Female, Asian, 30-40 years old, 5’5”, 125 lbs., black long sleeve shirt, pink pants, and sunglasses...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Orange H.S. locked down after a student fight involving a knife

Today at 1:07 p.m., the Orange Police Department received a call regarding a student in the Orange High Health Office with a laceration to his hand. The victim reported he was involved in a fight with a known juvenile from Orange High School. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a...
Former Tustin insurance agent arrested after alleged $100K investment scam

ORANGE, Calif. — Gautam Arora, 38, of Tustin, was arrested today on 11 felony counts of securities violations and money laundering after a California Department of Insurance investigation found he allegedly defrauded four victims out of $100,000 to secure investments that did not exist. Arora worked as a licensed...
TUSTIN, CA
Two women have accused a monk at a Santa Ana Buddhist temple of molesting them when they were little girls

Thich Nguyen Tri, a Buddhist monk in Santa Ana, is going on trial next week to face charges of sexually assaulting two women years ago when they were minors. Thy Nguyen and her friend Tina Le, sued the Meditation Institute of the United States of Bat Nha America in Santa Ana, known as the Bat Nha Buddhist Temple. They allege that Tri molested them when they were between the ages of 6 and 10.
SANTA ANA, CA
La Palma police blotter, November 23 to November 30, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. November 23, 2022. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.
LONG BEACH, CA
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Santa Ana City Council installation set for Dec. 13

SANTA ANA, Calif. – For the first time in Santa Ana’s 153-year history, a woman will be sworn in as mayor next week, along with three City Councilmembers. In the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election, Santa Ana voters elected Valerie Amezcua as mayor, Benjamin Vazquez to represent City Council Ward 2, Mayor Pro Tem Phil Bacerra to serve another term for City Council Ward 4, and Councilmember David Penaloza to again represent City Council Ward 6. The mayor serves a two-year term and councilmembers serve four-year terms.
SANTA ANA, CA
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Former long-time Tustin coach Myron Miller a special guest at Laguna Beach’s regional final

Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan (left) with former Tustin Coach Myron Miller before Saturday’s regional. (Photo: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Former long-time Tustin High School football coach Myron Miller was a guest of Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan during the CIF State Regional 4A Bowl Game Saturday between Laguna Beach and Granada Hills.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

