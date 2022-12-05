ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

David Harbour says it's 'terrifying' how much people love his young 'Stranger Things' costars: 'They just want to eat them up'

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416wHS_0jY5BnQM00
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour on the "Stranger Things" season four red carpet.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • David Harbour said that he feels "protective" of his younger "Stranger Things" costars.
  • The Netflix series provided breakouts for many of its young cast members, like Millie Bobby Brown.
  • Harbour said that he's "thrilled" to see his costars' work recognized, but still worries.

David Harbour said that he feels "protective" of his younger "Stranger Things" costars like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, who became extremely famous at a young age due to the Netflix series.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment tied to his newest film "Violent Night," Harbour spoke about his relationship with the show's young cast, and his worry for them given their high profiles.

"I have such a protective quality 'cause I know them as kids and I know them as just little actors who were on set," Harbour told the publication. "And then to see the world just fall in love with them to the point where they just want to eat them up is terrifying. So I worry about them."

The Netflix series provided breakout roles for many of its younger cast members like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin, as well as Harbour himself in the role of Jim Hopper. When the show premiered, Brown was only 12 years old , with many of the show's other young stars in their preteens and early teens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mRRq_0jY5BnQM00
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown as Hopper and Eleven in "Stranger Things" season four.

Netflix

Harbour has previously expressed his fears for his castmates, telling The Los Angeles Times' "The Envelope" podcast that he was grateful he hadn't become famous until he was in his 40s . He said on the podcast that he thought it was extremely difficult "mentally and psychologically" to become so famous at the age of 11, and that he didn't think that his younger costars would ever know what it was like to live a normal life.

"I'm thrilled that they are embraced for their talent," he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "But it's a scary thing to watch a young psyche have to deal with the kind of crap that like, even as a 40-year-old man, is difficult to deal with. When I feel protective of them, it's just very tricky."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adam Sandler says Brendan Fraser ‘made us feel bad about ourselves’ in George of the Jungle

Adam Sandler has claimed that Brendan Fraser’s award-nominated role in George of the Jungle made Sandler “feel bad about” himself.Fraser, who appeared alongside Sandler and Steve Buscemi in the 1994 musical comedy Airheads, played the titular character of George in the 1997 family comedy. Sitting down together in conversation for Variety Studio’s newest episode of Actors on Actors, Sandler recalled the American-Canadian star leaving Airheads and going on to get “very jacked for George of the Jungle”.“I was disappointed how good you looked in that. You weren’t supposed to do that to us,” the Hustle actor joked. “You were...
GoldDerby

Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Insider

Insider

696K+
Followers
38K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy