A funny video has gone viral of a pet raccoon in Iowa trying to break up a fight between dogs and I am about to hire him for my house. A video on rumble.com will put a smile on your face for the day. It shows a pet raccoon name Beans trying to break up a fight between two dogs Tower and Frank (all great names for animals). if you're asking do all the animals get along they do, but there are sometimes when things get out of control and Beans has to step in to take matters into his own paws.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO