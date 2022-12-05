ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Classic Sandwich Has Been Named – Never Heard of It

A national website just named a classic sandwich in each state and the one that was named is Missouri I have never heard of have you?. Delish.com just named a classic sandwich in every state and I get the Illinois sandwich, Italian Beef. Heck, there even is a show on Hulu about it The Bear. However the website's pick for Missouri is well weird, so weird I have never even heard of a sandwich like this. The Gerber sandwich is an open-faced sandwich topped with garlic butter, ham, and local Provel cheese. Maybe that's why I haven't heard of the sandwich it has cheese on it.
Storm Chaser Makes 1 Mistake, Gets Hit By Giant Missouri Tornado

A storm chaser was after a large tornado in Missouri when he made one crucial mistake and found himself getting slammed by the twister he was chasing. The YouTube channel Tornado Intercept just shared this video a few weeks ago documenting a chase they did on October 24, 2021 when a twister touched down near Purdin, Missouri. The chaser is sharing this video as a teachable moment about how dangerous storm chasing is and how one mistake can injure or cost you your life. Here's how he described it on his video share:
Missouri City Named One of the Best College Cities in America

Choosing a college is a big decision, sometimes where that college is located might help make that decision for a person. I loved Northwest Missouri State University, not only for the college but because Maryville, Missouri reminded me of home. Small, not too big, just the right size, so when WalletHub put together a list f the Best and Worst Cities and Towns in America I was surprised it wasn't on the best list. However one Missouri city did make the list, St. Louis.
Missouri Post Office Announces Shipping Deadlines for Holidays

Sometimes even Santa needs help getting those special presents to kids (and adults) and that's where the post office steps in. However, you will want to make sure you have these dates on hand because there are deadlines to ensure your packages get to where they need to go before the BIG day. There is even more pressure to make sure your packages get to the right place because Christmas is on a Sunday this year.
Pet Raccoon Tires To Keep The Peace Between Dog Friends

A funny video has gone viral of a pet raccoon in Iowa trying to break up a fight between dogs and I am about to hire him for my house. A video on rumble.com will put a smile on your face for the day. It shows a pet raccoon name Beans trying to break up a fight between two dogs Tower and Frank (all great names for animals). if you're asking do all the animals get along they do, but there are sometimes when things get out of control and Beans has to step in to take matters into his own paws.
What’s Most Popular Christmas Movie in Illinois? Not Home Alone

A list recently released announced the most popular Christmas movies for each state, and I was extremely surprised at Illoins' favorite holiday movie. Now, I will say that out of 50 states 40 of them chose this movie as their state's favorite Christmas movie. Wishlisted posted the result which said National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is the most popular movie in Illinois. It takes place in Chicago, it's a classic, and you can't go wrong with watching this movie any time of the year to get a good laugh.
