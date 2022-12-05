Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
The Fun Reason 4 Women Can’t Rent a House Together in Missouri
I have some friends who unknowingly were breaking the law years ago I think. Did you know that 4 women cannot rent a house together in Missouri? The reason why made me laugh and hopefully will you, too. I saw this shared by The Sunday Standard which I think is...
What’s the Best Place to Go Off-Grid? Bob Vila Says It’s Missouri
If you'd like to get away from civilization as we know it, there's one expert that seems to think you won't have to go far. When it comes to off-grid living, Bob Vila says Missouri is one of the best options. What is off-grid living really? The definition is different...
The World’s Largest Chocolate Maker Has Been in Missouri 90 Years
When you think of large chocolate factories where do you think of? No, I'm not talking about the famous Willy Wonka movie, but truly one of the world's largest chocolate makers which just so happens to reside in Missouri. I found this factoid buried in the middle of an interesting...
Missouri Classic Sandwich Has Been Named – Never Heard of It
A national website just named a classic sandwich in each state and the one that was named is Missouri I have never heard of have you?. Delish.com just named a classic sandwich in every state and I get the Illinois sandwich, Italian Beef. Heck, there even is a show on Hulu about it The Bear. However the website's pick for Missouri is well weird, so weird I have never even heard of a sandwich like this. The Gerber sandwich is an open-faced sandwich topped with garlic butter, ham, and local Provel cheese. Maybe that's why I haven't heard of the sandwich it has cheese on it.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Missouri’s ‘Most Dangerous Lake’ Just Claimed 2 More Lives
It's one of the most beautiful parts of Missouri, but sadly it's also one of the most dangerous lakes for various reasons. Sadly, there are multiple reports that the Lake of the Ozarks has just claimed 2 more lives. KSDK is one of the many media outlets reporting that two...
Storm Chaser Makes 1 Mistake, Gets Hit By Giant Missouri Tornado
A storm chaser was after a large tornado in Missouri when he made one crucial mistake and found himself getting slammed by the twister he was chasing. The YouTube channel Tornado Intercept just shared this video a few weeks ago documenting a chase they did on October 24, 2021 when a twister touched down near Purdin, Missouri. The chaser is sharing this video as a teachable moment about how dangerous storm chasing is and how one mistake can injure or cost you your life. Here's how he described it on his video share:
40 Years Later, Missouri’s “Little Jane Doe” Still Unidentified
It's one of the most notorious unsolved mysteries in the sate of Missouri. Nearly 40 years later, the case of "Little Jane Doe" continues to perplex investigators who are trying to track down the person that took the life of a young girl who remains unidentified. This case on the...
Missouri Hunter Shares Video of Bear Who Tried to Climb His Tree
What would you do if you were in the middle of the Missouri woods in your hunting blind and suddenly a bear decided he wanted to join you? That really happened to a hunter who shared the video of this close encounter of the black bear kind. The guy who...
See How a Midwestern Family Turned a Cave into an Exotic Home
Turning unusual spaces into homes is all the rage these days. Barns, tiny homes and...you can add caves to the list as this is exactly what a Midwestern family has turned into a cavernous home. Saw this shared by Levi Kelly who has over half a million subscribers on YouTube....
Missouri City Named One of the Best College Cities in America
Choosing a college is a big decision, sometimes where that college is located might help make that decision for a person. I loved Northwest Missouri State University, not only for the college but because Maryville, Missouri reminded me of home. Small, not too big, just the right size, so when WalletHub put together a list f the Best and Worst Cities and Towns in America I was surprised it wasn't on the best list. However one Missouri city did make the list, St. Louis.
Falling Mississippi River Waters Reveal Rare Ancient Lion Remains
The more the Mississippi River waters fall due to drought, the more we're learning about the past. The most recent discovery in the river is a rare lion that once roamed America thousands of years ago. I first saw this shared in a short video by The Weather Channel showing...
Missouri to Execute This Man, Daughter Won’t Be Allowed to Attend
In 2007, Kevin Johnson was convicted of killing a Missouri police officer in what he described as a "fit of rage" over his brother's death. The state of Missouri is moving forward with his planned execution scheduled for Tuesday and his daughter will not be allowed to attend. The case...
Missouri Post Office Announces Shipping Deadlines for Holidays
Sometimes even Santa needs help getting those special presents to kids (and adults) and that's where the post office steps in. However, you will want to make sure you have these dates on hand because there are deadlines to ensure your packages get to where they need to go before the BIG day. There is even more pressure to make sure your packages get to the right place because Christmas is on a Sunday this year.
Pet Raccoon Tires To Keep The Peace Between Dog Friends
A funny video has gone viral of a pet raccoon in Iowa trying to break up a fight between dogs and I am about to hire him for my house. A video on rumble.com will put a smile on your face for the day. It shows a pet raccoon name Beans trying to break up a fight between two dogs Tower and Frank (all great names for animals). if you're asking do all the animals get along they do, but there are sometimes when things get out of control and Beans has to step in to take matters into his own paws.
New Map Shows How Bad the Flu is in Missouri & Illinois Right Now
It's no secret that the flu is running rampant through much of the United States right now. A new map shows just how bad it's gotten in both Missouri and Illinois. The CDC just released their weekly update for influenza in the United States. Reading the small print shows how they tabulate their numbers:
Who’s the Richest Celebrity from Missouri? He’s a Little “Shady”
Who's the richest celebrity to ever call Missouri home? I would have never guessed this in a million years if someone hadn't proved it to me. I'll give you a hint. He's a little "shady". AOL's updated list of the richest celebrity from each state is an interesting read. The...
What’s Most Popular Christmas Movie in Illinois? Not Home Alone
A list recently released announced the most popular Christmas movies for each state, and I was extremely surprised at Illoins' favorite holiday movie. Now, I will say that out of 50 states 40 of them chose this movie as their state's favorite Christmas movie. Wishlisted posted the result which said National Lampoons Christmas Vacation is the most popular movie in Illinois. It takes place in Chicago, it's a classic, and you can't go wrong with watching this movie any time of the year to get a good laugh.
Missouri Man Says He Heard Bloodcurdling Screams from these Woods
What would you do if you were out in the middle of the woods and suddenly you heard a scream that sent chills down your spine? That happened to a man in southeastern Missouri recently and the bloodcurdling screams aren't the scariest part of his story of what's been happening in the woods near him.
