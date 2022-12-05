Montana State University seeks volunteers for stadium snow removal

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Athletics and Sports Facilities are looking for help this week to remove snow from the seats at Bobcat Stadium ahead of Friday night's FCS playoff game against the College of William and Mary.

Assistance will be needed Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 7, as needed, depending on the amount of snow left after Tuesday.

Helpers, including volunteers from the community, are asked to check in at the Bobcat Ticket Office on the north side of the Bobcat Athletic Complex prior to picking up a shovel.

Shovelers should dress warmly and can park in Bobcat Stadium lots but cannot leave their vehicles overnight. Shovels will be provided.

MSU students can sign up for a paid position with Sports Facilities and earn $20 per hour for shoveling.

Contact: Michael Becker, MSU News Service director, 406-994-4565 or michael.becker@montana.edu