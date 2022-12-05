ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade

Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids

ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
ANDERSON, SC
Prisma Health announces death of facility dog

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
3 schools in Spartanburg put on lockdown after gunshots at nearby apartment

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said three schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution on Thursday after gunshots were fired at a nearby apartment complex. Officers said they responded to J C Bull Apartments along Marion Avenue on Thursday after multiple people reported the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood

The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea PetitThe wreaths are coming!. The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.
GREENWOOD, SC
City of Clinton adds two paid holidays but balks at a third day off at Christmas

Clinton City Council modified, on a 5-2 vote, the city staff’s recommendation regarding paid holidays in their monthly meeting on Monday night. The recommendation adds two holidays - Veterans Day and Juneteenth (a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States) - but also gives city employees three days off at Christmas.
CLINTON, SC
The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
Sean Kingston to headline for one night only at Greenville music venue The Foundry

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate music venue announced on Tuesday it has booked a big-name pop music star for a one-night-only performance. Sean Kingston, known for hits like "Eenie Meenie" with Justin Bieber and "Beat It," featuring Wiz Kahlifa, will perform on Jan. 14 at the newly-rebranded Greenville venue called The Foundry, according to social media posts.
GREENVILLE, SC

