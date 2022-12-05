Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
Two Upstate non-profits work together to provide fresh food and Christmas gifts to needy families
Christmas will be a little brighter for some Upstate families, thanks to two non-profits.
Video: 2022 Greer Christmas Parade
Watch the 2022 city of Greer Christmas Parade held on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 4 in downtown Greer.
Spartanburg Annual Christmas Parade
Santa Clause is coming to Spartanburg one week from today! The annual Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas parade is back and bigger than ever. Allie Sears and Rebecca Liakos from Spartanburg Jaycees is here with all the details.
City of Seneca offers holiday lights, activities for kids downtown through December
City of Seneca offers holiday lights, activities for kids downtown through December
Let’s Eat at Smokin Wings and Things in Mauldin
Let's Eat at Smokin Wings and Things in Mauldin
Upstate mom shared $300,000 lottery win with sons
An Upstate mom is spreading Christmas cheer by sharing her $300,000 lottery win with her two sons.
City of Clinton announces winners for Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade
The City of Clinton has announced their winners of the 2022 Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade. Clinton High School served as the grand marshal of the parade.
Laurens Police warn about porch pirates amid holiday season
The Laurens Police Department is warning about porch pirates as the holidays approach.
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids
ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office calls on community to help with holiday operation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Operation No Angel Left Behind is in full swing. This is the first year the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office is taking on this task to provide presents for salvation army angels that are 12-18 years old. "Everybody goes for the kids that are younger. They...
Kilgore Lewis House “A Gilded Age Christmas”
Would you like to go back to the gilded age of Christmas? You can do that by going to the Kilgore Lewis House. We have Linda Swift from the Greenville Garden Council here to tell us more.
Prisma Health announces death of facility dog
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
3 schools in Spartanburg put on lockdown after gunshots at nearby apartment
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said three schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution on Thursday after gunshots were fired at a nearby apartment complex. Officers said they responded to J C Bull Apartments along Marion Avenue on Thursday after multiple people reported the...
Deputies locate missing teen in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Laila Caroline Catoe was safely located.
Intelligence operations specialist speaks on Brittney Griner's release
An investigation is still ongoing after three Spartanburg County schools were placed on lockdown. ‘It is a version of power’: Behind the music with Greenville’s Gay Men’s Chorus. Founded in 2011, the mission is to build community, foster compassion, and inspire activism at home and around the...
Road closures, parking changes coming as part of Dickens of a Christmas preps
The streets of downtown Spartanburg will be filled with over 80 vendors, horse-drawn carriages, live music and for the first time, a Ferris wheel.
Wreaths Across America truck arrives Dec. 9 in Greenwood
The first WAA truck in Greenwood arrived last year at Edgewood Cemetery. This year’s delivery is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 9.Photo byK. Lea PetitThe wreaths are coming!. The Mount Ariel Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to greet the truck carrying the official wreaths from Wreaths Across America on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parking lot of NewSpring Greenwood, located at 1306 72 Bypass NE.
City of Clinton adds two paid holidays but balks at a third day off at Christmas
Clinton City Council modified, on a 5-2 vote, the city staff’s recommendation regarding paid holidays in their monthly meeting on Monday night. The recommendation adds two holidays - Veterans Day and Juneteenth (a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States) - but also gives city employees three days off at Christmas.
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Sean Kingston to headline for one night only at Greenville music venue The Foundry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate music venue announced on Tuesday it has booked a big-name pop music star for a one-night-only performance. Sean Kingston, known for hits like "Eenie Meenie" with Justin Bieber and "Beat It," featuring Wiz Kahlifa, will perform on Jan. 14 at the newly-rebranded Greenville venue called The Foundry, according to social media posts.
