Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Max VanBuren, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Max VanBuren, 73, of Lisbon, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was born June 3, 1949, in Tiffin, the son of Ralph and Leona Huston VanBuren. After graduating from The Ohio State University and its College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. VanBuren served in the...
27 First News
Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, Farmington Township, Ohio
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6. Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi. Joe was a 1989 graduate...
27 First News
Todd Alan Loychik, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida. As a child, Todd and...
27 First News
Gregory Kowal, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Kowal, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Gregory, who was affectionately known as “Harry” by his family, “Tato” by his children and “Dido” by his grandchildren, was born February 17, 1947, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, a son of the late Nick and Eva Kowal and came to the United States with his family in the early 1950s and settled in Niles.
27 First News
Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
27 First News
Linda M. Roca, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Roca, 54, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born December 30, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of Rick and Mary E. Hagan Roca. Linda was a 1986 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. She devoted her...
27 First News
William John Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Schoenfeld, 87 of Canfield, died Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center. William was born September 1, 1935 in Butler, a son of the late Walter and Blanche “Sal” (Walker) Schoenfeld and came to this area in the 60s.
27 First News
Willa Modean Huff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willa Modean Huff, entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 81 at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Modean was born August 24, 1941, in Proctor, West...
27 First News
Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
27 First News
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
27 First News
George Richard Cole, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Cole, 70, died of Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Murray and Norma (Opria) Cole. Raised in Boardman, George was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of...
27 First News
Mary E. Dambik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Dambik, 90, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mary was born to Arthur and Emma (McDurney) Deutsch on September 1, 1932 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Mary was a graduate...
27 First News
Clare L. Rhodes, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clare L. Rhodes, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on October 9, 1950 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Charles W. Rhodes, Jr. on August 9, 1974 and they had two...
27 First News
Maurice Perry “Moe” Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.
27 First News
Waynne Charles Kozak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waynne Charles Kozak, age 53 of Warren, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born on May 29, 1969 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Russell Kozak and Janice (Bertuzzi) Yartz. A lifetime area resident, Waynne worked as...
27 First News
Ernest “BoBo” Roberson, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Ernest Roberson will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 120 Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Roberson departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. Arrangements...
27 First News
Edward C. Stacy, Peterburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Stacy, 92, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Edward, known by his family and friends as “Ed,” was born on April 9, 1930, in New Middletown, Ohio, a son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Pitts) Stacy.
27 First News
Lisa Elouise Newell, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Elouise Newell (McDevitt), 58, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at University Hospitals in Cleveland. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 17, 1964, to the late Walter Miles McDevitt and Mildred Louise Green. Left to...
27 First News
John Jay Maxell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jay Maxwell, 70, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was the son of Harry Paul Maxwell and Arletta Mae (Greathouse) Maxwell, born January 15, 1952. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia L. Dias, Mildred Eileen Heuer, Arletta Kay...
27 First News
Mary L. Cox, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Cox, 77, of Salem, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Akron City Hospital. She was born to the late William “Bill” and Pearl (McClish) Ingledue in Salem on February 11, 1945. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Travis...
Comments / 0