birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA

Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlerefined.com

Outlier Seattle offers big-time burgers and show-stopping milkshakes

Outlier Seattle is a newly-transformed restaurant featuring a modern burger bar, local beers, a wide variety of fries, and over-the-top milkshakes. The new concept opened under the direction of Benjamin Davison, Director of Food and Beverage, alongside a female-led culinary team, including Executive Chef Ari Bobbitt and Lead Bartender Clarissa Brooks. Located at the Hotel Monaco in Seattle's Financial District, Outlier is a sure bet for a pre-gameday meal, night out on the town with friends, or casual date night. Their back patio features a gas fireplace, heaters, and lights strung about for a cozy, but modern atmosphere.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room is royally delightful

With the holidays afoot, now is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and the perfect place to meet is at Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room, with plenty of holiday teas, of course. Queen Mary is proud to be one of the oldest tea rooms in America, renowned among...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemag.com

First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
SEATTLE, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
thetacomaledger.com

Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers

Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
TACOMA, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
constructiondive.com

Turner hits milestone at $160M Seattle Aquarium expansion

Turner Construction reached a milestone in November on the $160 million Ocean Pavilion expansion at the Seattle Aquarium by completing a more than 23-hour concrete pour on the facility’s new main tank, according to an email update shared with Construction Dive. The tank’s structure includes a 2-foot-thick curved concrete...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Blaring music over an encampment stopped, but will the city remove it?

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business made headlines last week by combatting a growing homeless encampment by blasting music to get the people living there to leave. People living in that encampment told KOMO News the music stopped blaring the day after Thanksgiving. Some of the people who work in the area said they don’t feel safe parking or walking to work along North 128th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle housing cools as recession fears continue to linger

Seattle had one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country when tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft were hiring in droves. But with the current layoff environment, the housing market has been cooling. According to a report from Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Tree lights start fire in Seattle – how to be safe

Over the weekend, Christmas tree lights started a home fire in Seattle causing over $100,000 in damage. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when the fire department responds to more fires involving decorative lights. Be mindful of festive lights this month and take a few steps to ensure your...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples

When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

John Howie’s Bellevue Restaurants Gifting Holiday Diners Certificates for Future Dinners

Santa Howie is bringing back a well-loved gifting tradition at John Howie Steak and Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar for all loyal patrons on the nice list!. From now until December 31, holiday diners at both restaurants will receive a Secret Gift envelope valued up to $500 at John Howie Steak or $300 at Seastar that may cover the entire cost of a future dinner in early 2023.
BELLEVUE, WA
