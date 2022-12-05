Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA
Seattle is known as one of the best foodie cities in the United States. And, although Seattle is well known for its impeccable seafood, the city has an abundance of other cuisines that are outstanding. This article delves into the 20 Best Restaurants in Seattle, Washington. The history of each...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
seattlerefined.com
Outlier Seattle offers big-time burgers and show-stopping milkshakes
Outlier Seattle is a newly-transformed restaurant featuring a modern burger bar, local beers, a wide variety of fries, and over-the-top milkshakes. The new concept opened under the direction of Benjamin Davison, Director of Food and Beverage, alongside a female-led culinary team, including Executive Chef Ari Bobbitt and Lead Bartender Clarissa Brooks. Located at the Hotel Monaco in Seattle's Financial District, Outlier is a sure bet for a pre-gameday meal, night out on the town with friends, or casual date night. Their back patio features a gas fireplace, heaters, and lights strung about for a cozy, but modern atmosphere.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room is royally delightful
With the holidays afoot, now is the perfect time to connect with loved ones and the perfect place to meet is at Seattle's Queen Mary Tea Room, with plenty of holiday teas, of course. Queen Mary is proud to be one of the oldest tea rooms in America, renowned among...
seattlemag.com
First Paris Baguette in Washington set to open in 2023
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Washington state’s first Paris Baguette quick-service restaurant is set to open in early 2023, courtesy of a local businessman and restaurateur hoping to recapture some of his past. Paul Liu, who immigrated to the Seattle area with...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
roadtirement.com
Christmas decorations at Lynnwood, Washington’s Alderwood Mall
We did a bit of shopping after our dinner at The Old Spaghetti Factory yesterday. The Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, Washington was decked out in full Christmas season decorations.
thetacomaledger.com
Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers
Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
constructiondive.com
Turner hits milestone at $160M Seattle Aquarium expansion
Turner Construction reached a milestone in November on the $160 million Ocean Pavilion expansion at the Seattle Aquarium by completing a more than 23-hour concrete pour on the facility’s new main tank, according to an email update shared with Construction Dive. The tank’s structure includes a 2-foot-thick curved concrete...
KOMO News
Blaring music over an encampment stopped, but will the city remove it?
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business made headlines last week by combatting a growing homeless encampment by blasting music to get the people living there to leave. People living in that encampment told KOMO News the music stopped blaring the day after Thanksgiving. Some of the people who work in the area said they don’t feel safe parking or walking to work along North 128th Street.
Seattle Man Makes It Easy to Ditch Blinds With This Window Privacy Hack
And it looks pretty great too!
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle housing cools as recession fears continue to linger
Seattle had one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country when tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft were hiring in droves. But with the current layoff environment, the housing market has been cooling. According to a report from Redfin, housing sales are down 42.2% from last year, as prices...
Seattle, Washington
Tree lights start fire in Seattle – how to be safe
Over the weekend, Christmas tree lights started a home fire in Seattle causing over $100,000 in damage. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when the fire department responds to more fires involving decorative lights. Be mindful of festive lights this month and take a few steps to ensure your...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’
An influential member of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s inner circle excoriated a judge for helping turn Seattle into a “fentanyl festival,” according to an email exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson emailed three members of Harrell’s team...
People are scavenging for high-end coolers that are washing up on shores from Seattle to Alaska after a freighter lost shipping containers last fall: 'The Yetis are still out there'
After a freight ship lost some of its cargo in rough waters last year, its haul of Yeti brand coolers has been circling the globe.
A decade after 'I do,' we revisit WA's first legally wed gay couples
When Ryan Hicks and Jeff Dorion headed to Seattle City Hall to become one of the first LGBTQ+ couples legally married in Washington in December 2012, they assumed it would be a quiet, bureaucratic affair. Instead, there were hundreds of boisterous supporters outside, wedding decorations inside and a flurry of local, national and international media coverage.
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is taking in dozens of cats and kittens that were found living in the same home, with some of the cats living inside walls. On Nov. 30, members of Tacoma Animal Control began bringing cats from the home...
downtownbellevue.com
John Howie’s Bellevue Restaurants Gifting Holiday Diners Certificates for Future Dinners
Santa Howie is bringing back a well-loved gifting tradition at John Howie Steak and Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar for all loyal patrons on the nice list!. From now until December 31, holiday diners at both restaurants will receive a Secret Gift envelope valued up to $500 at John Howie Steak or $300 at Seastar that may cover the entire cost of a future dinner in early 2023.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
