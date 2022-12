HILLSBORO, Ore. — Minor League Baseball has announced that Sam King, head groundskeeper for the Hillsboro Hops, has been named Groundskeeper of the Year for the Northwest League. King manages the Ron Tonkin Field playing surface year-round which includes Hops games, off-season events, and festivals. A City of Hillsboro...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO