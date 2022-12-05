Read full article on original website
Aaron Dean begins 4-day break after state rests case
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Aaron Dean murder trial started a four-day break Thursday, giving Dean's legal team plenty of time to prepare defense strategies and witnesses before next week, if they call any at all.Expert witnesses on police training and tactics have long been a part of defense plans, with their schedules used at times earlier this year to justify delaying the trial.After questioning state witnesses at length though, in a shorter than expected prosecution of Dean, his attorneys could decide all the questions have been answered about the night he shot Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019, and not...
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns
(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
Texas Bartender Found Guilty In Brutal Beating Of Black Woman
Alex Shuffield was caught on camera armed with a gun and violently attacking the victim in a parking lot.
20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
Woman Found Dead in Open Field, Boyfriend Mysteriously Dies Less than One Week Later
The last time Vickie Gill saw her daughter was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Keniqua Dachelle King had told her mother that she was heading to take a look at a car in a Texas community next to her neighborhood of Rosharon. After their brief conversation, King disappeared. Gill filed...
Mesquite police seek clues in murder case
Police in Mesquite are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Monday night. At this point, officers don’t have any suspects.
wbap.com
Jurors Reach Guilty Verdict on 2 Counts in Deep Ellum Assault Trial
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A Dallas County jury on Monday found a man seen in a viral video beating a woman guilty of misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for the 2019 fight in Deep Ellum that started when he banged on the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims
The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
fox4news.com
Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers
DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Working to Identify Fatal Hit and Run Suspect
On December 7, 2022, Dallas Police made an arrest in the hit and run crash that killed 82-year-old Florence Kelly on November 7, 2022. Dallas Police identified the suspect driver as a 12-year-old male and charged him with Murder. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Update: November 9, 2022.
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘It Hurts to the Very Core' Says Sheriff as Investigators Work Athena Strand Case
It's been a week since an Amber Alert went out statewide in search of Athena Strand, but the outcome of the search left people all over heartbroken. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said the 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed. The suspect at the center of the investigation is a North Texas man who authorities said was a contractor for FedEx.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Deep Ellum bartender found guilty of obstruction, assault linked to 2019 incident captured on video
A Dallas County jury on Monday found Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield guilty of obstruction and assault in response to a 2019 incident that was captured on video.
Dallas-area police lieutenant commits suicide: Officials
Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan has since confirmed that Lt. Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran, committed suicide over the weekend.
actionnews5.com
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
orangeandbluepress.com
A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee
On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
FOX 28 Spokane
Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van
DALLAS (AP) — Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van.
What we know about Tanner Horner, man accused of killing Athena Strand
'You kind of forget that you never know who your neighbor is.'
