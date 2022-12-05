ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Aaron Dean begins 4-day break after state rests case

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Aaron Dean murder trial started a four-day break Thursday, giving Dean's legal team plenty of time to prepare defense strategies and witnesses before next week, if they call any at all.Expert witnesses on police training and tactics have long been a part of defense plans, with their schedules used at times earlier this year to justify delaying the trial.After questioning state witnesses at length though, in a shorter than expected prosecution of Dean, his attorneys could decide all the questions have been answered about the night he shot Atatiana Jefferson in October 2019, and not...
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns

(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
fox4news.com

Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers

DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Working to Identify Fatal Hit and Run Suspect

On December 7, 2022, Dallas Police made an arrest in the hit and run crash that killed 82-year-old Florence Kelly on November 7, 2022. Dallas Police identified the suspect driver as a 12-year-old male and charged him with Murder. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Update: November 9, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘It Hurts to the Very Core' Says Sheriff as Investigators Work Athena Strand Case

It's been a week since an Amber Alert went out statewide in search of Athena Strand, but the outcome of the search left people all over heartbroken. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said the 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed. The suspect at the center of the investigation is a North Texas man who authorities said was a contractor for FedEx.
WISE COUNTY, TX
actionnews5.com

Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged

DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
DALLAS, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee

On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
DALLAS, TX

