FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Chamber Releases Annual Report
Bend Chamber of Commerce released their 2022 Annual Report, with help from local business and community partners, to help tackle some of the most pressing issues facing our Central Oregon workforce. The report is available here.
mycentraloregon.com
Public Input Sought On Redmond Land Lease
The Bureau of Land Management is offering people the opportunity to provide input on the City of Redmond’s request to lease BLM public lands. The lease would accommodate expanding the City’s wastewater treatment facility and associated wetland complex. The 30-day public scoping period starts today and lasts through December 30, 2022.
mycentraloregon.com
“Home Waters” Lecture Series Offered
Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council (UDWC) are partnering to present “Learn About Your Home Waters,” an in-depth speaker series beginning in February focused on two significant local watersheds: the Metolius River and the Upper Deschutes. Organized as two standalone lecture series, each...
mycentraloregon.com
Perla Ruiz Honored Top FAN Advocate
To celebrate what would have been the 126th birthday of namesake Marie Lamfrom, the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation (MLCF) distributed grants to nonprofits in honor of colleagues, volunteers, leaders, or members at these organizations who demonstrated grit in their daily work. Just seven of nearly 200 nominees were selected. Among those honored was Perla Ruiz, a Family Access Network (FAN) advocate currently serving Ponderosa Elementary School and Mountain View High School in the Bend-La Pine School District. To recognize her contributions to helping Central Oregon kids thrive, MLCF awarded FAN with a $12,000 grant.
mycentraloregon.com
HSCO Offers Holiday Pet Adoptions
At this time of year, the hope is for all animals to find a loving home for the holidays. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing the adoption fee by 50% for dogs and cats over six months, and all small animals through Saturday December 24th at 2:00pm. Brighten...
mycentraloregon.com
The Pavilion Celebrates Opening Dec. 16th
‘Tis the season for giving – and enjoying some traditional winter fun ice skating at The Pavilion in Bend. Bend Park and Recreation District will celebrate the change of seasons on Friday, Dec. 16, with a Winter Solstice Celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Pavilion. The ice rink will twinkle with lights and smiles as skaters and spectators enjoy treats and a special performance by the Bend Ice Figure Skating Club at 7:00 p.m.
