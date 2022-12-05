Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Brayden Hermsdorf nets career-high 22 in Oregon's win over Dodgeville
Freshman forward Brayden Hermsdorf netted a game and career-high 22 points during the Oregon boys basketball team’s 72-56 nonconference win over Dodgeville on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Oregon High School. Hermsdorf scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half. He made 10 two-point field goals and went...
Lacrosse: Board of Control approves lacrosse as WIAA sanctioned sport
The WIAA Board of Control approved lacrosse as a sanctioned sport during its December meeting. The proposal to make both boys and girls a sponsored WIAA sport was unanimously passed by the board. The inaugural season for lacrosse to have a WIAA sponsored tournament series targets the spring of the 2023-2024 school year.
Boys swimming: Oregon’s Finnley Conklin sets school record in 100 breaststroke
Oregon sophomore Finnley Conklin won a championship and reached the podium in four events on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sun Prairie Invitational. “That fact that we got five events on the podium is a good sign,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said. The Panthers were coming off a second-place...
Look: Mascot Broke The Rim During College Basketball Game
On Tuesday night, a mascot did what is nearly impossible - break the rim of a basketball hoop. Bango, the mascot for the Milwaukee Bucks, was part of the halftime entertainment at tonight's Wisconsin Badgers game. During the halftime show, he launched off of a jump and slammed home a dunk.
Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit
The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
Jim Leonhard announces departure from Wisconsin
Interim head coach Jim Leonhard announced he will leave the Wisconsin Badgers at the end of the 2022 football season on Tuesday night. “After discussions with my family and Coach [Luke] Fickell, I will remain the [defensive coordinator] through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season,” Leonhard said via Twitter.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Extra Points: Jim Leonhard did his job
A tip of the cap to Badger great Jim Leonhard. A true American athletic success story: Straight outta Rusk county, Flambeau High School in northwest Wisconsin. To walk-on starter, three-time All-American, 21 interceptions to tie the school record, all while standing at five feet, eight inches. Then what? Well the...
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
The Best Swimming Holes In Wisconsin
Wisconsin has many creeks, rivers, and lakes, so there are numerous places to cool off and flush away a bit of the heat of the summer. This summer, pack your sunscreen and splash in one of the best swimming holes in America’s Dairyland. These Wisconsin swimming holes are ideal for soaking in the sights and sounds of a more natural environment while cooling down on a hot summer afternoon.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors
Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
Letter: Survey shows support for nature park
We represent the Friends of Oregon Sculpture Garden, Inc. For over a year, our group has been working toward the creation of a one-of-a-kind park at 249 N. Main Street in historic downtown Oregon. We wish to keep this 2.7-acre gem of downtown land for community use. This spot has...
Good packing snow as 1-3 inches expected in Washington Co., WI
December 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Some good packing snow as a system is drifting through Washington County, WI. A mere 20 minutes after photo below was taken. It be slick on the roads. Motorists are reminded to turn on their headlights as roads are becoming...
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
Muscoda man arrested for 5th OWI offense in Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muscoda man for his 5th OWI offense in Monroe County Monday night.
Two new high-profile projects announced in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Riley Construction announced Tuesday two new high-profile projects in Madison. Madison Industrial Campus at 6002 Femrite Drive and Tradesman Commerce Park at 5525 Tradesman Drive are new efforts to expand Riley Construction’s footprint in Dane County. Madison Industrial Campus is a 169,000 square-foot industrial building...
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
