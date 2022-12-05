ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Time’s person of the year shortlist

By Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made the shortlist of candidates for Time magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year.

The shortlist, which is chosen by Time editors, was revealed on the TODAY Show Monday morning. The Sunshine State’s Republican governor is one of 10 contenders up for the honor.

Over the last couple years, DeSantis has gained significant national attention for his oppositions to COVID-19 mandates, along with his efforts to restrict discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and his war against the “woke agenda” of liberals.

Poll: Republican voters prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024

The governor won his re-election bid in a landslide victory, and is gaining support among Republican and Republican-leaning independent voters in a hypothetical 2024 match-up.

He was already named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Others this year’s shortlist include Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Rep. Liz Cheney, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and protesters in Iran. Musk was last year’s person of the year.

This year’s winner will be revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, exclusively on TODAY.

