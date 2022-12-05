ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the 49ers 35-7 win over Buccaneers, intercepting Tom Brady

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. talks about another dominant defensive performance following the Niners sixth straight win in Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the impressive start from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, intercepting a pass from Tom Brady and having it signed by him following the game.
NFL world reacts to bizarre Tyreek Hill touchdown

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill scored one of the most unconventional touchdowns of his career on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. The scoring play occurred in the second quarter on a run play that was never designed to go to Hill. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa handed the ball off to Jeff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre Tyreek Hill touchdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit with a trio of touchdown drives. His backup, Brett Rypien, threw a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy after replacing Wilson, but the Broncos came up short. Again.
