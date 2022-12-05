Read full article on original website
Payments Tech Firm Brightwell Launches ATM Program Solutions for Maritime Clients
Atlanta-based global payments technology company Brightwell launched its ATM program solutions that “offer a cost-effective way for the cruise industry to drive revenue while lowering ATM operation costs.”. By partnering with NCR, the largest provider of ATM software applications and hardware, and Travelex, the “market leader” in foreign exchange,...
Zodia Custody Introduces Interchange, Ensuring Client Assets are Protected While Trading
Zodia Custody, a crypto-asset service provider backed by Standard Chartered and Northern Trust, has “developed and launched a new service: Interchange.”. The service “offers an alternative to the pre-funding and margin models on exchanges. Using Interchange, clients can keep their assets with Zodia Custody, while mirroring holdings on exchanges.”
Nubank Announces Equity Capitalization of $330M, Raising 2022 Investment in Mexico to $1.3B
Nubank, which claims to be one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, announced an equity capitalization of $330 million, which will be “invested to finance the expansion of the company’s portfolio, increase penetration across market segments and strengthen its operations and long term commitment in Mexico.”
SoFi Owned Galileo Announces BNPL Offering for Banks and Fintechs
Galileo Financial Technologies, LLC, a company owned by SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), has announced a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution, according to the company. Galileo said it will provide single use virtual cars that incorporate complete loan servicing. Galileo intends to make the BNPL service available to Fintechs as well...
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
US Senators Send Letter to Silvergate CEO Demanding Answers on FTX Collapse, Alameda Involvement
This past Mondy, Silvergate (NYSE:SI) CEO Alan Lane took the extraordinary measure of posting a public letter defending his bank’s handling of the accounts of now bankrupt FTX and affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research. Silvergate is a regulated bank that has been a leader in working with digital asset firms providing key banking services. Lane stated that they had conducted “extensive due diligence” on both FTX and Alameda before allowing them to utilize Silvergate’s services. At the same time, he sought to assure customers that the bank remains sound.
WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent
In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
Open Banking Analytics Platform Prism Data Introduces CashScore v3, a Credit Scoring Solution
Prism Data, an open banking analytics platform, introduced CashScore v3, a powerful new version of its CashScore credit scoring model that leverages anonymized, consumer-permissioned open banking data “to fully illuminate a consumer’s true credit risk.”. That deeper understanding “enables lenders to build more resilient businesses while reining in...
Fintech Firms Froda, Treyd to Offer Merchants Growth Financing
Two of Sweden’s “fastest-growing” Fintech companies are joining forces in a partnership “to provide easier and more accessible growth financing for retailers that import goods.”. A unique, simple, and completely digital credit scoring process “enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly get financing with fair terms...
Goji, Apex Group to Offer Digital Investor Onboarding for Alternative Fund Managers
Goji, an FCA regulated, UK-based technology provider that offers investors digital access to alternative investments, announced its partnership with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. in order “to enable alternative asset management clients to seamlessly manage all stages of the investor lifecycle.”. Apex Group’s digital onboarding solution, “powered...
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill (TRQ.TO) on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine.
Binance Labs Leads Private Round II for GoPlus Security to Build Permissionless Security Services
Binance Labs, the venture capital, innovation and incubation arm of Binance, is pleased “to announce that it is leading a private round II for GoPlus Security.”. GoPlus Security claims it is “a leading Web3 security infrastructure provider that covers most of the major blockchain networks with multidimensional risk detection to build a safer Web3 environment.”
Issuance, a Platform Enabling Reg A+ Offerings, Announces Expansion into Canada
Issuance, a platform that specializes in aiding issuers raising capital under Reg A+, has announced its expansion into Canada. According to a company statement, Issuance is now an “endorsed service-provider partner” of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The arrangement allows Issuance to offer preferred rates for CSE-listed companies, including reduced onboarding fees.
Tenderly Introduces Transaction Simulations in Web3 Gateway to Support dApp Devs
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, announced that it is the first Web3 development platform to offer simulations through RPC on Tenderly Web3 Gateway, “its production node as a service.”. In fact, Tenderly already “processes more than 50 million simulations per month through its Transaction Simulator.” Now, the...
'Alexa, Thank My Driver': Amazon Is Giving $5 Million In Tips To Amazon Drivers
Amazon is making it easy for customers to tip their drivers with any Amazon Alexa device or the Amazon mobile shopping app for a limited time.
Starling Bank Now Offers Virtual Cards
Popular digital bank Starling Bank has announced new virtual cards along with features that can be incorporated into the tech. Starling Bank said that virtual cards are now available for Personal Current Account customers and updated its Spending Insights. The features add to the bank’s money management tools, designed to help people track their spending and provide greater visibility of their budgets.
Plaid, Airwallex Partner on Payments
Airwallex has partnered with open banking platform Plaid. The agreement will see Airwallex offer an integrated solution for Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments. Airwallex said this will enable a more seamless and cost-efficient way to authorize debits from bank accounts into Airwallex accounts. Users will be able to verify bank accounts in the US instantly.
“Catch will be countless, perhaps even mammoth” – Former SEC Officials Says Crypto Disclosure Requirement Could Lead to Many Enforcement Actions
Yesterday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Corporate Finance, revealed a “sample” letter being sent to registered firms demanding heightened disclosure on crypto assets. The new request follows a series of bankruptcies and financial stress from firms in the digital asset industry. The bankruptcy of FTX appears to have become the last straw for the Commission as the SEC steps up scrutiny of affiliated risk to registered firms caused by crypto contagion.
Avant Raises $250 Million of Debt and Preferred Equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit
Avant has raised $250 million of corporate debt and redeemable preferred equity from Ares Management Alternative Credit funds, according to a release. Avant is an online lender that targets alternative assets like specialty finance, leasing, structured products and more. Matt Bochenek, CEO of Avant, said the money will fuel their credit portfolio enabling a “stronger competitive advantage.”
