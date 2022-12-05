This past Mondy, Silvergate (NYSE:SI) CEO Alan Lane took the extraordinary measure of posting a public letter defending his bank’s handling of the accounts of now bankrupt FTX and affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research. Silvergate is a regulated bank that has been a leader in working with digital asset firms providing key banking services. Lane stated that they had conducted “extensive due diligence” on both FTX and Alameda before allowing them to utilize Silvergate’s services. At the same time, he sought to assure customers that the bank remains sound.

2 DAYS AGO